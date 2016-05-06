Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Slumping Delino DeShields Jr. did not start Thursday for the second game in a row.

He sat in the dugout while Ian Desmond patrolled center field in the Texas Rangers’ 12-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Only when the game got out of hand and third baseman Adrian Beltre was given a rest did he get to play. DeShields took over in center field with Desmond moving to left field and Ryan Rua shifting from left to third base in the bottom of the sixth.

DeShields had one at-bat in the game, grounding into a double play in the eighth.

His batting average his slipped to .236, and he is hitting .143 (6-for-42) in his past 12 games. He lost the leadoff spot to second baseman Rougned Odor.

Wednesday and Thursday marked the first time he missed consecutive starts this season. Desmond has started four of the past 11 games in center field instead of in left field.

“Manager’s decision,” manager Jeff Banister said. “It’s not unusual. I’ve given a lot of guys consecutive days off.”

It is not just his hitting that is hurting DeShields. During the Toronto series, he failed to get good reads on balls too frequently. He also was guilty of poor baserunning decisions. He cost the Rangers a run on Monday when he tagged up at first and was thrown out at second on a fly ball to center on what should have been a sacrifice fly. Instead, it ended the inning and the run was waved off, confirmed by a video replay.

“There comes a point where you have to slow the game down when it starts to speed up,” DeShields said. “Some of these things, you have to kind of go through them and really learn from it. I don’t want to make mistakes, but I’d rather they happen now and to learn from them than late in the season.”

Meanwhile, DeShields continues to struggle. And so do the Rangers. They have dropped to 15-14 for the season. They lost three in a row to the Blue Jays after winning the opener of the four-game series, and they are 5-9 on the road this season.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-14

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Cole Hamels, 3-0, 3.30 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 5-0, 0.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cole Hamels will make his sixth start of the season, and second on the road, Friday at Comerica Park in the opener of a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers. He is on a 10-game winning streak dating to last season. He earned a no-decision Sunday in the Rangers’ 9-6 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. He allowed seven hits and four runs in five innings after skipping a start because of left groin soreness. He is 2-1 with a 4.74 ERA in three career starts against Detroit. He won both starts against the Tigers last season.

--OF Josh Hamilton (left knee) will not ready to resume his minor league rehabilitation assignment Friday, the first day he would have been eligible. He felt discomfort in his left knee during the first game of his rehab assignment on Saturday so it was stopped. He is working out in Arlington but not participating in any “baseball activities.” The knee has undergone surgery twice since Sept. 1.

--LHP Derek Holland took a run of 16 1/3 scoreless innings at the Rogers Centre into his start Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays. The streak ended in a five-run first inning that included a three-run double by 1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion. Holland also gave up a three-run homer to Encarnacion in the third inning and the Blue Jays defeated the Rangers 12-2. Holland allowed 11 hits and 11 runs in 2 2/3 innings. His record dropped to 3-2 with an ERA of 5.40. “He couldn’t find a way to get the ball down, and these guys, when you make mistakes up out over the plate, these guys obviously can make you pay,” manager Jeff Banister said. “He couldn’t get the fastball where he wanted to.” Holland said: “I thought for sure in the second inning I felt a little bit better with the way I went out there, but obviously going back out there into the third, everything continued to not go the way I wanted it to. When you miss over the middle these guys are going to make you pay for it. I‘m definitely upset with that. It’s just one of these starts, I’ve got to hurry up and put it past me. I‘m pretty (teed) off with myself. I didn’t perform the way I should of and now I’ve got to get ready for the next start. Missed spots, missed locations, all in all just a terrible performance by myself.”

--OF Nomar Mazara was 2-for-4 Thursday in the 12-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He is on a seven-game hitting streak, batting .310 (9-for-29). He has hit safely in 12 of his past 13 games.

--1B/DH Prince Fielder was 2-for-4 with an RBI Thursday in the 12-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Fielder has hit safely in five of his past six games. It was his third multi-hit game of the season and his first since April 29.

--SS Elvis Andrus was given Thursday off to rest a sore lower back. He had played 18 games in a row. INF Hanser Alberto played shortstop in the 12-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays and was 1-for-4.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously it puts their pitcher in a position where he can relax and go ahead and attack the strike zone and it’s what he did. It’s not fun, it’s obviously a challenge five runs down early and the six runs in the third is what did us in.” -- Rangers manager Jeff Banister, after a loss Thursday.