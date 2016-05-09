Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- It was an easy decision when right-hander A.J. Griffin reported shoulder soreness after 2 2/3 innings of his Saturday start at Detroit.

“We decided overnight it was probably best” to place Griffin on the disabled list, manager Jeff Banister said, and recall southpaw Alex Claudio, which the Texas Rangers did Sunday.

That move leaves Texas with an extra arm in the bullpen but without a fifth member of the starting rotation.

“If you look at our schedule, we’ve got the next three Thursdays off,” Banister said. “That allows us to manipulate the rotation. We would need one spot start, if all is good with A.J. and he’s able to return after the 15 days.”

Griffin has had arm issues and did not pitch in the majors over the last two seasons before signing with the Rangers.

”He was probably going to miss a start anyways,“ Banister said, ”(so we decided to err) on the conservative side, given his history plus the number of innings he’s thrown and pitches, let’s allow this thing to calm down.

“I don’t think our awareness is any more heightened or our concern level is any more heightened because of (his sore shoulder).”

The Rangers have enough flexibility to go in any direction to fill the spot start they might need when the time comes.

They could reach down and bring a starter up from the minors, or they have enough long relievers to pluck one from the bullpen and hope he can give them 4-5 solid innings.

Claudio is one of those relievers. He was at the airport waiting for the flight that was taking him back to the minors.

“I don’t think one that got off the ground,” Banister said. “(We) might have made a phone call right about the time Griffin was coming off the mound. I‘m glad he was still in town.”

Cesar Ramos and Claudio give the Rangers two long relievers.

”Check that box off,“ Banister said. ”Then the idea of arm history with Griffin. Two years. Number of innings. Lack of innings. Check that box off.

“Then just the idea of being smart. All the off days. All the factors just pointed to let’s be conservative and do that.”

Playing it safe seemed to be playing it smart for the Rangers.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-14

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 0-0, 8.44 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 2-0, 3.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Martin Perez allowed just two hits and a pair of runs over six innings Sunday but left the game trailing, 2-0, in a game Texas eventually won 8-3. He allowed both runs in the third, one on an RBI double by DH Miguel Cabrera and the other on a bases-loaded walk to LF Justin Upton. Perez struck out seven but walked five.

--C Bobby Wilson had a productive series against the team that just dealt him away on May 3. Wilson hit a grand slam Sunday and added a pair of singles. Add his two singles in his Friday night start and Wilson was 5-for-8 in the two games. “We were glad to get him back,” said manager Jeff Banister, whose team dealt him to Detroit on March 29 because it had acquired another Tigers catcher, Bryan Holaday. “We saw some things in the spring about the way he was swinging the bat after making some changes.” His first home run this season and first career grand slam was “a big hit in that situation,” Wilson said. “And to come against the team that just traded me away a few days ago ... that made me feel good.”

--RHP Yu Darvish makes the third start of his rehab assignment Thursday for Triple-A Round Rock. He’s getting an extra day of rest, which may not be a coincidence given the fact Texas has a day off Thursday that will permit manager Jeff Banister and his coaches to attend the game. “That seems like a good plan,” Banister observed. Darvish will throw around four innings or 60 pitches. His return to the majors could happen quickly after that.

--RHP A.J. Griffin was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday after complaining of shoulder stiffness 2 2/3 innings into his start the previous day. Griffin, who missed two seasons following arm surgery, was idled as a precaution by Texas. “He was probably going to miss a start anyways,” manager Jeff Banister said, “(so we decided to err) on the conservative side, given his history plus the number of innings he’s thrown and pitches, let’s allow this thing to calm down.” The Rangers have the next three Thursdays off and Banister says this will allow him to need just one spot start before Griffin is able to return, if he can.

--LHP Alex Claudio never even made the flight that was supposed to take him from Detroit to the minor leagues on Saturday. Claudio’s option was recalled when Texas RHP A.J. Griffin came out 2 2/3 innings into his Saturday start, complaining of right shoulder soreness. “I don’t think one that got off the ground,” manager Jeff Banister said. “We might have made a phone call right about the time Griffin was coming off the mound. I‘m glad he was still in town.” He will return to the Rangers bullpen. Claudio was optioned out early Saturday but Texas was able to bring him back without his having to spend time in the minors because another player was injured. Claudio pitched the ninth Sunday for Texas, allowing a run.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “One inning has usually been a challenge for him (in his starts). That’s kind of been how it’s gone for him this season. When he starts straying from the strike zone, that’s when he gets in trouble.” -- Manager Jeff Banister, of LHP Martin Perez, who allowed just two hits and a pair of runs in the third inning in a game Texas eventually won 8-3.

