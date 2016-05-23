Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- During a weekend in which the Texas Rangers confirmed that ace right-hander Yu Darvish is one rehab start away from rejoining the staff, three members of the rotation pitched brilliantly in succession.

What many suspected might happen for the Rangers when they acquired left-hander Cole Hamels at the trading deadline last season could come to fruition this coming weekend. Darvish is scheduled to return to the Rangers and pitch Saturday against the Pirates in Arlington, one day after Hamels starts the series opener.

The rest of Texas' rotation has been strong throughout this season.

Texas entered the series finale against the Astros Sunday ranked third in the American League in starters' ERA (3.46). While completing a three-game series sweep in Houston, Hamels, right-hander Colby Lewis and lefty Cesar Ramos combined to allow two earned runs on 11 hits and three walks with 21 strikeouts in 21 innings.

Even with A.J. Griffin on the disabled list, the Rangers have managed just fine thanks to Ramos' versatility and the steady pitching of lefty Martin Perez (126 ERA+).

And now, with Darvish poised for a return, the Rangers' staff appears set. The back end of their bullpen, with flamethrowers Matt Bush, Jake Diekman and newly installed closer Sam Dyson, will provide Texas the weaponry to shorten games for a group of starters who have excelled.

"I like how our guys are throwing out of the bullpen the last few games," Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. "We've had some success with guys in the bullpen and we've been nicked in certain situations. To put another starter the quality of Darvish back in the rotation with the guys that we have there, I've got to believe that it gives our bullpen an opportunity to get set in the right way. But these starters have got to continue to pitch the way they've pitched.

"There is some confidence right now with where we're at and how guys have thrown."

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-19

STREAK: Won 3

NEXT: Angels (RHP Nick Tropeano, 2-2, 3.30 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Derek Holland, 3-3, 5.63 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cole Hamels extended his winning streak to a career-best 12 games, which is the second-longest active streak in the majors behind Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta (19). Hamels is 12-0 with a 2.99 ERA in that span with 119 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings. With his season-high 11 strikeouts, Hamels notched his 32nd career double-digit strikeout game.

--SS Elvis Andrus extended his hitting streak to a season-long eight games with a single in the sixth inning, matching the longest hitting streak by a Texas player this season. Andrus also had an eight-game hitting streak April 11-21. He is batting .308 (8-for-26) during his hitting streak.

--3B Adrian Beltre stroked his 570th career double in the third inning, which ranks 26th all-time just two behind Ivan Rodriguez for 25th. His total ranks third among third baseman behind Wade Boggs (578) and George Brett (665). With two RBIs, Beltre is tied with Vladimir Guerrero for 55th all time with 1,496.

--C Bobby Wilson delivered an RBI double in the third inning. It was his first double on the season and first extra-base hit that was not a grand slam (he has two). Wilson added an RBI single in the fourth inning, giving him his third multi-hit and multi-RBI game this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: "I've been very fortunate with the runs. Earlier in my career, I wasn't used to ever getting runs. To play for a team that has such an incredible offense, I know that I don't have to really worry about coming out of a game because of a lack of runs or giving up a run." -- LHP Cole Hamels, after Texas scored five runs in the third inning Sunday.

=