Texas Rangers - TeamReport

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas already had left-hander Cole Hamels, whose loss on Friday night was his first since last August.

On Saturday, the Rangers added righty Yu Darvish, returning to their rotation for the first time since Tommy John surgery in 2014.

Darvish allowed only one run in five innings of his triumphant return.

The 1-2 punch of Hamels and Darvish put visions of another trip to the playoffs in Rangers fans’ heads. That duo also sounded alarm bells for competing teams.

“The story is how electric his stuff was and how he was able to manage his secondary stuff, how sharp it was at times,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said.

“As pitchers go in the major leagues, he’s up on top of that mountain with a few other guys. Stuff-wise and the ability to utilize all the pitches and command them, that’s kind of his deal.”

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, also hoping for a return to the postseason, saw a lot of Hamels and Darvish during the three-game weekend series.

Possibly too much.

”Hamels’ stuff speaks for itself, and has for years,“ Hurdle said. ”Watch some of (Darvish‘s) stuff on video. Watch the finish of the pitches, the spin, the curveball velocity, the fastball velocity, the cutter, the angle.

“That would put them in a very good position to compete, have success. Have big-time success.”

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-21

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Derek Holland, 3-4, 5.21 ERA) at Indians (RHP Josh Tomlin, 7-0, 3.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Jurickson Profar was a utility infielder during his first major league stints in 2012 and ‘13. But with SS Elvis Andrus rested yesterday, Rangers manager Jeff Banister put Hanser Alberto at shortstop and kept Profar at second in place of suspended 2B Rougned Odor. Profar has batted .385 (5 for 13) in his three major league games this season.

--CF Ian Desmond extended his hitting streak to seven games with a fifth-inning single Sunday. He had multiple hits in five of those games and a .424 average (14 for 33) during the streak.

--LHP Derek Holland will be pitching Monday on 6 days’ rest. He has been most effective this season with 5 or 6 days between starts. He’s 2-2 with a 2.28 ERA in his four previous starts with extra rest. He had 6 days before a 2-0 loss in his last start against the Angels May 23. Manager Jeff Banister said, “His stuff played a little sharper. Command was better. Fresher.”

--2B Rougned Odor will miss the series at Cleveland while he continues to serve his 7-day suspension for punching the Blue Jays’ Jose Bautista May 15. Odor will be eligible to return to the lineup at home Saturday against the Mariners.

--OF Patrick Kivlehan was traded back to the Seattle organization on Sunday for cash or a player to be named. The Rangers acquired Kivlehan from the Mariners in a trade last December, and designated him for assignment on May 23.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The ability to get the ground-ball out. I think that was the biggest key for him today. Trusting that, trusting the process, knowing when and how to get the ground-ball outs.” -- Rangers manager Jeff Banister, on Martin Perez.