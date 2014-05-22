Preview: Rangers at Tigers

Prince Fielder won’t be in the ballpark on Thursday when the Texas Rangers open a four-game series against the Detroit Tigers. Fielder played two seasons with the Tigers before being dealt to the Rangers in the offseason for Ian Kinsler, but he didn’t fly with the team to Detroit due to a neck injury. Fielder will miss his fifth straight game but is hopeful of rejoining the squad before the series concludes.

Fielder, who had played in 547 consecutive games prior to his injury, has underperformed this season with a .247 average to go with three homers and 16 RBIs. Kinsler is having a strong month with a .358 average and 15 runs scored and has been more productive than Fielder overall, batting .317 with four home runs and 20 RBIs. Detroit has lost three straight games after falling 11-10 in 13 innings to Cleveland on Wednesday, while Texas defeated Seattle 4-3 for just its third win in the last 10 contests.

TV: 1:08 p.m. ET, MLBN, FSN Southwest (Texas), FSN (Detroit)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Yu Darvish (3-2, 2.32 ERA) vs. Tigers LH Robbie Ray (1-0, 0.75)

Darvish has won all four of his career starts against Detroit while compiling a 3.86 ERA over 28 innings. He fell to Toronto in his last outing despite striking out 11 and giving up just two runs and five hits in eight frames. Darvish has allowed two or fewer runs in five of his eight starts.

Ray fared well in two starts earlier this month before working out of the bullpen in his last appearance. The rookie held Houston to one run and five hits in 5 1/3 innings to win his major-league debut on May 6. Ray followed that outing by scattering four hits over six scoreless frames against Minnesota in a no-decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers OF J.D. Martinez is 5-for-10 with two homers and four RBIs over his last three games.

2. Rangers CF Leonys Martin (neck) could return to the lineup after missing consecutive starts.

3. Detroit RF Torii Hunter is 6-for-21 with a homer and six RBIs against Darvish but also has struck out eight times.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Tigers 2