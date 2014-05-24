Preview: Rangers at Tigers

Rick Porcello looks to win his seventh consecutive start when the Detroit Tigers host the Texas Rangers on Saturday in the third contest of their four-game series. Porcello, who has allowed two runs or fewer in five of his last six outings, is halfway to his career-best wins total of 14 - which he has reached twice. The Tigers posted a 7-2 victory on Friday to halt a season-worst four-game skid that included a 9-2 defeat a day earlier.

Detroit’s Ian Kinsler tortured his former club with three doubles and three runs scored in Friday’s victory. Kinsler was acquired in the offseason for Prince Fielder, whom the Rangers learned needs neck surgery that likely will end his season. Mitch Moreland, who hit a career-best 23 homers last season, once again became Texas’ starting first baseman and delivered a two-run double on Friday for the Rangers’ only runs.

TV: 4:08 p.m. ET, FS1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Nick Martinez (0-1, 2.28 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Rick Porcello (7-1, 2.91)

Martinez is making his fourth start of the season after receiving no-decisions in each of the first three. He lasted five innings against Toronto in his last outing, when he gave up one run and four hits. Martinez has been pressed into starting duty because of the injuries that have racked the rotation.

Porcello originally was slated to pitch Thursday’s series opener but was pushed back due to some left oblique soreness. He pitched a season-high eight innings while beating Boston in his last outing, when he gave up one run and six hits. Porcello is 3-3 with a 6.59 ERA in six career starts against Texas.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers OF Alex Rios has recorded three consecutive two-hit performances and is 9-for-25 during his six-game hitting streak.

2. Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera had a run-scoring double in Friday’s game and has collected 27 RBIs this month.

3. Texas OF Shin-Soo Choo (9-for-28, four doubles) and 3B Adrian Beltre (6-for-16, two doubles) have fared well against Porcello.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, Rangers 2