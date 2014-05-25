Preview: Rangers at Tigers

Justin Verlander will attempt to quiet the hot Texas bats as the Detroit Tigers close a four-game series against the visiting Rangers on Sunday. Texas has won two of three entering the finale, scoring a total of 21 runs in its victories despite learning that slugger Prince Fielder (neck) likely is done for the season. Verlander has lost two of his last three starts and has gone eight innings just once this season.

Impressive 20-year-old rookie Rougned Odor went 4-for-5 – two triples, one double and a single – and drove in a career-high five runs as Texas racked up 19 hits while cruising to a 12-2 victory on Saturday. The Rangers scored nine runs while winning Thursday’s series opener, and the two easy wins also marked the first two career pitching appearances by Tigers infielder Danny Worth as Detroit desperately tried to save its bullpen. The Tigers have lost five of six games but still possess the best record in the American League.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Colby Lewis (3-3, 5.40 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Justin Verlander (5-3, 3.55)

Lewis has been roughed up in two of his last three outings, including a loss to Seattle in his last turn in which he gave up five runs and nine hits in six innings. He has pitched well in his three previous road starts, going 2-0 with a 2.76 ERA. Lewis is 2-2 with a 6.49 ERA in seven career appearances (six starts) against Detroit.

Verlander split his last two decisions despite giving up five runs in each of the outings. His strikeouts are down – 49 in 66 innings – as he has fanned five or fewer in six of his 10 starts - with a high of eight. Verlander is 8-3 with a 2.67 ERA in 13 career starts against Texas.

1. The Tigers have allowed 45 runs – including nine or more three times – over their last six games.

2. The Detroit foursome of 1B Miguel Cabrera (6-for-15), OF Rajai Davis (6-for-16), OF Austin Jackson (7-for-18) and DH Victor Martinez (5-for-11) have fared well against Lewis.

3. Texas OF Alex Rios is batting .350 in 40 career at-bats against Verlander, while OF Shin-Soo Choo (.240) has struck out in 21 of his 50 at-bats against the Detroit ace.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Rangers 4