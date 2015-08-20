Preview: Rangers at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers spent the first part of their week throwing a wrench into the National League wild-card race and plan to do the same in the American League over the weekend. The Tigers will try to keep their offense surging when they host the wild-card hopeful Texas Rangers in the opener of a four-game series on Thursday.

The Rangers have won six of seven to pull within shouting distance of the second AL wild card and will get a chance to take on the teams in direct competition for those spots when they return home to face Toronto and Baltimore after leaving Detroit. Texas had a five-game winning streak come to an end in a 3-2 loss on Tuesday but responded with a 7-2 win over Seattle on Wednesday to close out a 5-1 homestand. Detroit went into Chicago this week to face the previously red-hot Cubs, who are second in the NL wild-card race, and put up 25 runs in a two-game sweep. The Tigers pounded out eight home runs in those two games and will turn those bats loose against Rangers lefty Martin Perez while Alfredo Simon counters in Thursday’s opener.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Martin Perez (1-2, 5.29 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Alfredo Simon (10-7, 4.84)

Perez is looking for his fourth straight quality start after yielding a total of five earned runs in 20 1/3 innings over his first three August starts. The Venezuela native was held out of the win column in the last two outings and matched a season low with one strikeout against Tampa Bay on Friday. Perez has allowed nine runs on seven hits - three homers – and four walks in 6 1/3 career innings against Detroit.

Simon continued his trend of poor starts by allowing four runs on six hits and four walks in five innings at Houston on Friday. The Dominican Republic native has surrendered at least four earned runs in nine of his last 10 starts. Simon was ripped for a total of 21 runs and 36 hits in 24 1/3 innings over his last four home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers OF Josh Hamilton (sore left knee) has missed the last four games and could be placed on the 15-day disabled list.

2. Detroit 3B Nick Castellanos hit a grand slam among two homers on Wednesday and has seven RBIs in the last two games.

3. Texas is expected to have OF Will Venable, who was acquired from San Diego on Tuesday, available for the opener.

PREDICTION: Rangers 8, Tigers 3