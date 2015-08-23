Preview: Rangers at Tigers

Cole Hamels continues the quest for his first win in a Texas Rangers uniform when they wrap up a four-game series against the host Detroit Tigers on Sunday. Hamels returned from a brief layoff due to a groin issue to toss seven solid innings in a no-decision against Seattle on Monday in his third outing since joining the Rangers at the trade deadline.

He has surrendered five home runs in those three starts while posting a 5.23 ERA. The three-time All-Star will be looking to extend his team’s dominance on the mound in the series. After Detroit opened the set with a 4-0 win, Texas answered with a shutout of its own and had another taken into the ninth inning Saturday before settling for a 5-3 victory. The win pushed the Rangers into the second wild-card spot in the American League, a half game ahead of the Los Angeles Angels and four up on the Tigers.

TV: 1:08 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Cole Hamels (6-8, 3.86 ERA) vs. Tigers LH Matt Boyd (1-3, 7.66)

Hamels’ effort on Monday against the Mariners was just his second quality start in a span of six overall, the other being his no-hitter at Wrigley Field on July 25 in his final start for Philadelphia before the trade. He has pitched once in his career in Detroit and was given a tough loss after limiting the Tigers to two runs in seven innings on July 26, 2013. Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera has owned Hamels in the past, going 6-for-8 with three extra-base hits and four walks.

Boyd made three starts after joining the Tigers in a trade with Toronto, but came out of the bullpen in his last appearance Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs. He is 1-1 with a 4.67 ERA as a starter with Detroit and allowed four runs in 6 2/3 innings during a start against Texas while with the Blue Jays earlier this season. The 24-year-old’s one home start since the trade resulted in seven solid innings against Kansas City on Aug. 5.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cabrera is 15-for-30 since coming off the disabled list earlier this month.

2. Texas has won seven straight games against left-handed starters.

3. Tigers 3B Nick Castellanos is 9-for-19 with nine RBIs during a five-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Tigers 3