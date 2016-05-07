Preview: Rangers at Tigers

The Texas Rangers found an opportune time to ignite their offense while the Detroit Tigers are struggling to locate a spark when they are at the plate. The visiting Rangers vie for a series victory and look to send the tumbling Tigers to their fifth straight setback on Saturday afternoon when the clubs reconvene at Comerica Park.

Rougned Odor homered among his three hits and drove in as many runs in Friday’s 5-1 triumph for Texas, which mustered just eight runs in its previous four contests (1-3). The 22-year-old Venezuelan has five multi-hit performances in his last seven outings, but is 0-for-3 in a small sample size versus struggling Saturday starter Mike Pelfrey. Detroit is singing a sour tune as it has scored just eight runs during its four-game losing skid after erupting for 35 in its previous five outings. Ian Kinsler collected both of the Tigers’ hits in the series opener to improve to 23-for-60 versus his former club, but is just 2-for-13 against Saturday starter A.J. Griffin.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH A.J. Griffin (3-0, 2.32 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Mike Pelfrey (0-4, 5.68)

Griffin continues to get better with every start, allowing one earned run for the third time in four outings while scattering three hits in six innings of a no-decision versus Toronto on Monday. The 28-year-old, who also matched a career high with nine strikeouts against the Blue Jays, has struggled in a pair of starts versus Detroit. Griffin has permitted nine runs on 15 hits in 9 2/3 innings against the Tigers, but is fortunate to split his decisions despite allowing the club to bat .349 versus him.

Detroit isn’t getting much bang for its buck after Pelfrey signed a two-year, $16 million deal in the offseason. The 32-year-old yielded five runs for the second straight outing in Sunday’s no-decision versus Minnesota, and his lack of control (15 walks in 25 1/3 innings) is troublesome to boot. “You’ve got to ask yourself: first of all, do we have someone that can replace him? Someone that’s better?,” manager Brad Ausmus told MLive of Pelfrey. “We’ve seen signs of him pitching the way we thought he would, and then we’ve seen him struggle a little bit. So, he falls under that (inconsistent) category.”

WALK-OFFS

1. Texas has won six of the last seven encounters with Detroit.

2. Tigers rookie Michael Fulmer is in line for his third start after fellow RHP Shane Greene (finger) experienced a minor setback, Ausmus told MLive.

3. Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre is 2-for-19 in his last five games.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Tigers 1