The return of Miguel Cabrera coincided with an impressive power show for the Detroit Tigers, who look to take the rubber match of the three-game series against the visiting Texas Rangers on Sunday night. Detroit pounded out four home runs on Saturday, including three in a row in the first inning to snap Texas' 10-game winning streak.

Cabrera went deep after returning to the lineup from a three-game injury absence while J.D. Martinez continued his torrid pace by launching his sixth homer in eight contests since making his season debut on May 12. The Tigers are staring at an 11-game road trip that begins with four against major league-best Houston but first must solve a pitcher that owns them. Rangers ace Yu Darvish has won all six career starts against Detroit and is 2-0 with a 2.03 ERA at Comerica Park. Texas managed only four hits in Saturday's loss after averaging 6.4 runs during its 10-game tear.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ESPN

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Yu Darvish (4-2, 2.76 ERA) vs. Tigers LH Matthew Boyd (2-3, 5.18)

Darvish improved to 3-0 during a five-start unbeaten streak by striking out nine while permitting one run and four hits over seven innings to beat Philadelphia last time out. It was his fifth quality start in a row, a span during which he has allowed a total of nine runs, and marked the eighth time in nine outings he's worked at least six frames. Cabrera is 6-for-18 with three doubles versus Darvish.

Boyd will attempt to bounce back from a dreadful performance against Baltimore in which he tied a season low with 2 1/3 innings while getting battered for seven runs and eight hits. That ended a string of three straight quality starts for the 26-year-old, who is 1-3 with a 5.24 ERA in four career turns against the Rangers. Robinson Chirinos has belted two homers off Boyd in four at-bats.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers RF Nomar Mazara has collected 10 RBIs during his nine-game hitting streak.

2. Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler left Saturday's contest for precautionary reasons due to tightness in his left hamstring.

3. Rangers C Jonathan Lucroy has hit safely in eight straight games.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Tigers 3