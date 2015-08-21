Tigers 4, Rangers 0

DETROIT -- Alfredo Simon allowed just one hit -- a two-out double by Rougned Odor in the fifth -- and Nick Castellanos drove in two runs with a single and a sacrifice fly on Thursday night to help the Detroit Tigers beat the Texas Rangers 4-0 for their third straight win.

Simon allowed just one baserunner, on an error by second baseman Ian Kinsler, until Odor laced the first pitch he saw in the fifth into right field. Simon struck out five and walked two while facing four batters above the minimum.

Simon (11-7) spotted his fastball well, but his curve was especially sharp as he pitched the first shutout of his career and first complete game in his 74th career start. Detroit has won four of its last five.

Castellanos, who had two home runs and five RBIs on Wednesday against the Cubs, drove in Detroit’s first two runs against Texas.

He lined a two-out single to center with the bases loaded in the first and came back with a one-out sacrifice fly to right in the third with runners on second and third. Designated hitter Miguel Cabrera had singled and moved up on first baseman Victor Martinez’s double to left.

Kinsler tripled to begin the fifth and scored on Cabrera’s ground single up the middle to give the Tigers a 3-0 lead.

Martinez, playing just his second game this season at first, delivered a sacrifice fly to make it 4-0 in the seventh. Left fielder Rajai Davis doubled to left center, just beating the throw to second, and advanced to third on a groundout before scoring.

Rangers left-hander Martin Perez (1-3) allowed Detroit’s first three runs, six hits, three walks and a sacrifice fly. He lasted five innings in just his seventh start of the season.

NOTES: Detroit purchased LHP Randy Wolf from Toronto on Thursday and announced he will start on Saturday. It was a cash deal. Wolf has not pitched in the majors since 2012. ... Rangers OF Josh Hamilton was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to Aug. 16, and replaced on the roster by newly acquired OF Will Venable. ... Tigers LHP Daniel Norris (right oblique) and RHP Anibal Sanchez (right rotator cuff strain) were placed on the disabled list. Detroit filled the vacancies by bringing up two relievers, purchasing the contract of RHP Guido Knudson and recalling RHP Jose Valdez.