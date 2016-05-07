Rangers 10, Tigers 5

DETROIT -- Adrian Beltre hit a pair of two-run home runs and the Texas Rangers belted five home runs to overpower the slumping Detroit Tigers 10-5 on Saturday at Comerica Park.

Rougned Odor and Nomar Mazara blasted first-inning homers and Mitch Moreland delivered a go-ahead, two-run shot during a five-run sixth for the Rangers.

Texas starter A.J. Griffin left the game with right shoulder stiffness after giving up Nick Castellanos’ two-out, bases-loaded single in the third. He was charged with three runs.

Anthony Ranaudo (1-0) pitched 2 1/3 innings after Griffin departed to pick up the win in his season debut. Ranaudo, who allowed two runs, was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.

Shawn Tolleson got the final out after the Tigers loaded the bases in the ninth for his 10th save.

Ian Kinsler smacked a two-run homer for Detroit, which has lost five straight. Miguel Cabrera added four hits and a run scored.

Detroit starter Mike Pelfrey entered with a 0-4 record and promptly gave up home runs to Odor and Mazara. The home crowd derisively cheered when he finally got an out but Pelfrey then settled down until the sixth.

Anthony Gose’s RBI triple in the second got one of those runs back and Castellanos’ single the following inning put Detroit in front 3-2.

Kinsler ripped a high fastball off Ranaudo for his sixth homer in the fourth to make it 5-2.

Texas erased the deficit with its first three batters in the sixth. Odor singled, Mazara doubled him in and Beltre unloaded his first homer of the game to knock Pelfrey out.

The Rangers were not finished. Three batters later, Moreland ripped an opposite-field shot off Kyle Ryan (0-1) to give Texas a 7-5 lead.

Beltre’s second home run, this one off Justin Wilson, increased the Rangers’ advantage to four runs in the seventh.

Delino DeShields’ sacrifice fly in the ninth brought home the final run.

NOTES: The Rangers signed OF Drew Stubbs and added the 31-year-old to the 25-man roster on Saturday. Stubbs, who was released by Texas during spring training, was designated for assignment by Atlanta on Monday after appearing in 20 games with the Braves. ... Rangers LHP Alex Claudio was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock and OF Josh Hamilton was moved from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL to clear roster space. ... Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler entered the game tied for first in the American League with 13 multi-hit games. He led the majors with 61 multi-hit games last season. ... Texas won six of the last seven meetings. ... Detroit is likely to call up an outfielder for its road trip next week, according to manager Brad Ausmus, but it probably will not be Cameron Maybin. He is still experiencing right shoulder soreness after spraining it while diving for a ball during a rehab assignment.