Lewis, Rangers blank Tigers

DETROIT -- Colby Lewis showed why veterans get to be veterans.

The 36-year-old right-hander blanked Detroit on six hits over seven innings Friday night and the Texas Rangers’ bullpen made two early runs stand up for a 2-0 victory over the Tigers.

Lewis (14-5) equaled his single-season high for wins, previously set in 2011. He was helped by three double plays and a challenge that took a Detroit run off the scoreboard, but he walked just one batter while striking out two.

”Colby makes it difficult for you to scratch out anything,“ Texas manager Jeff Banister said. ”He’s very stingy.

“He’s able to get his slider in play. He throws his fastball where he wants to and can spot it to both sides of the plate. And when he doubles up (throws the same pitch twice in a row), he doubles up with a purpose. His slider has made him.”

Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said, “Lewis did a nice job of containing damage. Sometimes you have nights like that.”

Lewis added, “Fourteen wins, is that what I’ve got? Wins and losses are one of those things where you win if the team scores enough runs. I think it was two or three starts ago I gave up seven runs and they scored me 14.”

Right-hander Keone Kela pitched a perfect eighth for Texas. Right-hander Shawn Tolleson gave up a leadoff double to Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera in the ninth before striking out three in a row for his 24th save.

“To get the strikeouts (after Cabrera doubled), that was one of the better save opportunities,” Banister said.

Hard-luck Justin Verlander (1-6) dropped his ERA for his past six starts to 1.67, but he is just 1-3 in that stretch due to insufficient run support. Verlander struck out eight, walked one and gave up four hits in seven innings. He allowed two runs (one earned).

”I think he’s given up one earned run or fewer in six of his last eight games, with one win,“ Ausmus said. ”He pitched well, except he got the loss.

“He had one tough inning. Other than that, he’s been outstanding. He had a little trouble early with command of his fastball. He made the adjustment, and in the second half of the game, he was much more efficient.”

Cabrera doubled in each of his last three times up, twice leading off and once with one out, but didn’t score a run. He is now hitting .363 but lacks enough at-bats to qualify among the American League leaders.

Texas scored single runs off Verlander in the second and third innings. The latter run was unearned as a result of the Detroit pitcher’s throwing error.

Shortstop Elvis Andrus singled with one out in the second and scored on a two-out double to left-center by left fielder Will Venable.

Rangers center fielder Delino DeShields beat out a bunt single to begin the third and went to third base when Verlander threw wildly past first on a pickoff try. DeShields scored on a sacrifice fly to left by first baseman Prince Fielder.

Detroit squandered two good chances.

Left fielder Tyler Collins grounded into an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded in the third. Cabrera, who doubled leading off the fourth, was called out at the plate after a successful Texas challenge when he tried to score from second on a two-out single to left by third baseman Nick Castellanos. The safe call was overturned.

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus was tossed from the game after the sixth inning. He came out seeking an explanation as to why his challenge of Cabrera getting doubled off first on a liner to second by designated hitter Victor Martinez. Once he was ejected, he was told Cabrera was out when Andrus caught the throw from the second baseman but Cabrera had beaten the second touch try at second.

“We had a ton of opportunities,” Ausmus said. “Lewis pitched pretty well and so did their relievers. Probably the bases-loaded opportunity was the real big one that was missed.”

NOTES: Texas remains in third place in the American League West standings for a 55th consecutive day. ... Tigers third base coach Dave Clark will miss the next three games because his daughter is getting married. First base coach Omar Vizquel will switch to third, and Alan Trammell will take over at first. ... Both of Saturday’s starters will be making just their second career appearance against his opponent. RHP Yovani Gallardo has pitched against the Tigers just once, and LHP Randy Wolf, who has spent much of his career in the National League, has faced the Rangers only one time.