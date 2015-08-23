Rangers win in ‘must-win all the time’ mode

DETROIT -- It’s getting to that point in the season where the abstract of the race for a postseason spot is about to turn into reality.

The Texas Rangers are one of the teams barely on the outside who are looking at a reasonable shot at qualifying for postseason play. So, to a far lesser extent, is their weekend opponents the Detroit Tigers.

”That’s why you prepare yourself,“ said right-hander Yovani Gallardo, who did his bit Saturday night to keep Texas in a good position when the playoff door opens. ”For the last two months of the season.

Gallardo (10-9) shut Detroit out for six innings plus one batter and Texas scored enough to win with four runs in the third inning of a 5-3 victory over the Tigers.

The Rangers came within one batter -- second baseman Ian Kinsler’s three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth -- of recording their second straight shutout win over the Tigers, who still harbor some thoughts of sneaking into the postseason despite a rotation that is in tatters and a bullpen that is an every night question mark.

“You start in spring training and even in the off-season to be in this spot,” said Gallardo, who allowed eight hits, walked but one and struck out four. “It’s must-win all the time.”

“His slider, from the side, looked tough,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. “It’s hard, 86-88 miles an hour -- that’s a hard slider. He got good finish on his fastball, especially up in the zone, and mixes in his curve. I thought his slider his best pitch.”

Gallardo came out after giving up a bloop leadoff single to right to shortstop Jose Iglesias in the seventh and left-hander Jake Diekman retired the three batters he faced as Detroit stranded its eighth runner of the game.

Right-hander Sam Dyson pitched the eighth and ninth but had to be relieved by right-hander Shawn Tolleson after allowing a pair of two-out infield singles.

Kinsler hit Tolleson’s first pitch for his eighth home run but the Rangers’ closer struck out left fielder Tyler Collins to end the game.

Right-hander Colby Lewis and two relievers pitched a seven-hit shutout against Detroit on Friday night. The Tigers had not scored since the seventh inning of a 4-0 win Thursday night over Texas.

“We didn’t do much offensively against Gallardo,” Ausmus said. “We got some hits, but Kinsler’s home run at the end was the only run-scoring that we did. Our bats have been a little quiet the last couple days.”

Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor hit his 10th home run with one out in the eighth off right-hander Guido Knudson, who was making his major league debut.

“That was a big run by Odor late in the game for us,” Texas manager Jeff Banister said. “It gave us a little bit of room.”

“It was an awesome feeling out there,” Knudson said. “Obviously you don’t want to give up the run, give us a chance. You saw what happened the last inning. Every run matters.”

First baseman Miguel Cabrera had a double plus a single his first two times up to give him five straight hits over two games, four of them doubles. He is now hitting .365.

Left-hander Randy Wolf (0-1), just purchased by Detroit from the Toronto organization on Thursday, made his first start in the majors since June 14, 2014 for Miami.

Wolf, pitching on his 39th birthday, threw 113 pitches in seven innings and gave up four runs, one unearned, on nine hits with five strikeouts and no walks. He retired 14 of the last 15 batters he faced.

Wolf had problems the second time through the Texas lineup, allowing five straight singles in the third inning.

One-out singles by center fielder Delino DeShields, right fielder Shin-Soo Choo and designated hitter Prince Fielder broke a scoreless tie. Hits by third baseman Adrian Beltre and first baseman Mike Napoli made it 3-0. Shortstop Elvis Andrus drove in the fourth run of the inning when he grounded out to second.

”I‘m throwing pretty much the same stuff I’ve thrown since I was 25 years old,“ Wolf said. ”The easy part is the playing. Everybody enjoys playing the game. It’s the preparation part and all the stuff you don’t see.

“If you don’t have the drive to do that, it’s time to walk away. I bring up the (team) average age a little bit. I also feel like I could give good innings and help this team with some stability. That’s really my goal. I‘m not going to say I‘m going to come in here and have a sub-1.00 ERA and be amazing.”

NOTES: Texas manager Jeff Banister said the Rangers will skip LHP Martin Perez the next time through the rotation, an option afforded the team due to Monday’s day off. Perez had Tommy John surgery last year. ... Detroit optioned RHP Jose Valdez to Triple-A Toledo after Friday night’s game to make room for LHP Randy Wolf. To create a 40-man roster spot for Wolf, the Tigers released 1B Marc Krauss. ... The Rangers have now won seven straight games against left-handed starters.