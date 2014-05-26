Preview: Rangers at Twins

The Minnesota Twins will have a new look when they begin a four-game series Monday against the visiting Texas Rangers, who have won five of their last seven. Minnesota outfielders Josh Willingham and Oswaldo Arcia will be activated from the disabled list prior to the series opener and replace Chris Colabello and Chris Herrmann, who both are being optioned to Triple-A Rochester. The 30-year-old Colabello hit .395 with three homers and 27 RBIs in April, but he was batting just .125 in 59 plate appearances this month.

Texas was written off by many experts last week after losing Prince Fielder to season-ending neck surgery, but the club moved back to .500 for the first time since May 13 on Sunday with an impressive 12-4 win over Detroit and ace Justin Verlander. The Rangers are 5-3 without Fielder while hitting .303 with a total of 49 runs scored during the eight-game stretch. Second baseman Rougned Odor, the youngest player in the majors at 20 years and 112 days, has six hits and five RBIs in his last two games.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Nick Tepesch (1-0, 3.09 ERA) vs. Twins RH Kevin Correia (2-5, 6.52)

Tepesch earned his first win since last July with a strong outing against Seattle on Wednesday, allowing three runs over 6 1/3 innings while throwing a career-high 112 pitches. The 25-year-old, who was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on May 14, has impressed manager Ron Washington with his improved control. “He’s got that slider working, and he’s able to locate his sinker,” Washington told reporters. “With that going on and commanding the baseball, I think there’s the difference right there.”

Correia bounced back from two shaky outings by holding San Diego to three runs over six innings on Tuesday. Adrian Beltre is 5-for-16 with two home runs against the 33-year-old, who is 3-0 with a 1.61 ERA in four career games (three starts) against Texas. Correia has gone 1-3 with a 7.62 ERA in five starts at home this season while posting a 1-2 mark and 5.24 ERA in four road outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rangers have won five of their last seven games at Target Field.

2. Minnesota went 2-for-21 with runners in scoring position during their just-completed five-game road trip.

3. Beltre is 13-for-26 with two homers and seven RBIs during his seven-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Rangers 6, Twins 3