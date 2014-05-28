Preview: Rangers at Twins

The Minnesota Twins are struggling to hit in the clutch as they host the Texas Rangers on Wednesday in the third contest of a four-game series, but their issues are a little easier to take after Tuesday’s improbable 4-3 victory. Minnesota was four for its last 34 with runners in scoring position before Eduardo Nunez tied the game with two outs in the ninth and the Twins ultimately snapped their four-game losing streak when Texas pitcher Joakim Soria mishandled Danny Santana’s little grounder. “I‘m the guy getting comfortable on this team. I‘m the new guy here. I try to help the team to win, and I did it,” Nunez told reporters.

The Rangers were having no such trouble hitting with runners in scoring position - 22-for-45 in their previous three games - before going 2-for-10 on Tuesday. Texas, which recorded all six of its RBIs in Monday’s 7-2 victory with two outs, has a hot hitter on its hands in Alex Rios, who has seven consecutive multi-hit games and is 16-for-31 with five RBIs and eight runs during that span. Texas’ Joe Saunders is expected to be activated from the disabled list after recovering from a stress fracture in his left ankle to make his first start since April 5 and opposes Kyle Gibson, who has alternated quality starts with poor ones over his last four turns.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Joe Saunders (0-1, 9.82 ERA) vs. Twins RH Kyle Gibson (4-4, 4.68)

Saunders made four rehab starts, yielding one run in seven innings for Triple-A Round Rock on May 20 in his last outing. “Everything is more in sync,” the 32-year-old Springfield, Va., native told the Dallas Morning News about a mechanical adjustment he made which prevents him from rushing toward the plate. “I’m still the same guy, the same schmo, but I feel more prepared. I think the mechanical adjustments helped.‘’ Saunders is 3-2 with a 4.88 ERA in five starts against Minnesota.

Gibson allowed five runs and five hits in five innings of a 6-2 loss at San Francisco on Friday while yielding two of the three home runs he has permitted in 50 frames this season. The 26-year-old Greenfield, Ind., native, who has never faced Texas, hopes a return home will help him get back on track as he is 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA in four starts at Target Field this season. His last start there was a beauty as he allowed one run and six hits over seven innings of a 5-4 victory over Seattle on May 16.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins C Kurt Suzuki (2-for-31, homer, strikeout) and 1B Joe Mauer (1-for-11, homer, three RBIs) have struggled against Saunders.

2. Rangers RH Yu Darvish was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday because of a stiff neck, the same ailment that forced him to start the season on the disabled list. Texas has not listed a starter for Sunday’s game in Washington, which is Darvish’s next turn.

3. Texas’ Ron Washington on Tuesday managed his 1,187th game, passing Bobby Valentine for the most in Washington/Texas franchise history. Washington has won a franchise-record 637 contests.

PREDICTION: Twins 3, Rangers 2