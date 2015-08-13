Preview: Rangers at Twins

A team meeting is proving to be a turning point for the Minnesota Twins - at least so far. The Twins will try to keep the momentum rolling and pull off a three-game sweep when they host the Texas Rangers in the series finale on Thursday.

Minnesota held a player’s meeting Tuesday prior to the series opener after a 1-6 road trip had dropped their record to 55-56 and seriously put a dent in their hopes to challenge for an American League wild-card spot. The Twins responded with a walk-off win Tuesday and followed it up with an 11-1 drubbing of the Rangers on Wednesday. The big difference has been the pitching, which held Texas to a total of three runs in two games after giving up at least eight in each of the previous five contests, and Ervin Santana will try to keep that run going in Wednesday’s start. The Rangers, who have lost three straight to send their own wild-card hopes into a tailspin, will turn to right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez with Cole Hamels ailing.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-4, 3.74 ERA) vs. Twins RH Ervin Santana (2-3, 5.40)

Gonzalez is being recalled because Hamels is dealing with a groin injury and will miss at least one turn. Gonzalez is 0-4 in his last five major-league starts and was knocked around for six runs on five hits and a pair of walks in 1 2/3 innings against the Angels on July 3 before being optioned to the minors. The 23-year-old is 1-2 with a 1.64 ERA in three road starts.

Santana posted back-to-back scoreless outings after the All-Star break but has since lost three straight while getting knocked around. The Dominican Republic native only lasted 2 1/3 innings at Cleveland on Saturday while getting ripped for eight runs and 10 hits. Santana has more walks (five) than strikeouts (three) in his last two starts and is 13-11 with a 5.60 ERA in 29 career starts against Texas.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins 3B Miguel Sano is 5-for-6 with two homers and seven RBIs in the series.

2. Rangers LF Josh Hamilton (sore left knee) sat out Wednesday and is day-to-day.

3. Minnesota CF Aaron Hicks went 4-for-5 with a home run and four runs scored Wednesday and has hit safely in six of his last seven contests.

PREDICTION: Twins 6, Rangers 5