Preview: Rangers at Twins

After being victimized by a pair of walk-off losses at Yankee Stadium, the Texas Rangers rebounded with a little late-inning magic of their own. Ian Desmond's homer to lead off the 10th inning was the difference in a 3-2 win Friday for Texas, which looks to make it two straight at the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.

"There's nothing wrong with a little adversity, especially to kind of see what we're made of," Desmond told reporters after the Rangers put the two walk-off defeats to the Yankees behind them. Texas owns the most wins in the majors (52) and is running away with the American League West. One of the reasons for the success is the Rangers' ability to win the tight games -- they improved to 18-6 in one-run contests following Friday's victory. While the Twins are at the opposite end of the spectrum with the worst record in baseball, Brian Dozier remains on a tear with a career-high 13-game hitting streak.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Chi Chi González (0-0, 9.00 ERA) vs. Twins RH Tyler Duffey (3-6, 5.59)

Gonzalez endured a rocky season debut against the New York Yankees on Monday but managed to come away with a no-decision despite giving up five runs on 10 hits over five innings. He had struggled at Triple-A Round Rock prior to his promotion, posting a 3-6 record and 5.04 ERA in 14 starts. The 24-year-old Gonzalez gave up five runs in 5 2/3 innings versus Minnesota last year en route to a 4-6 mark and 3.90 ERA.

Duffey may have preserved his spot in the starting rotation with a masterful outing at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, striking out eight while yielding one run on two hits over a season-high eight innings. That ended an ugly seven-start run for Duffey, who had surrendered at least four earned runs in each of those turns. He is 1-3 with a 7.71 ERA while allowing nine of his 12 home runs in six home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers RHP Yu Darvish will make a rehab start at Double-A Frisco.

2. Twins 3B Miguel Sano returned to the lineup for the first time since May 31 and went 0-for-3.

3. Desmond has three three-hit games in his last eight contests.

PREDICTION: Rangers 7, Twins 5