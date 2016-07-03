Preview: Rangers at Twins

Cole Hamels is in the midst of a dominating stretch and looks to keep the Texas Rangers from losing their first series since mid-May in Sunday's rubber match of a three-game set at the Minnesota Twins. Hamels not only has won four straight starts, but he hasn't lost away from home during the regular season in nearly 11 months.

What appeared to be a gimme on paper for Hamels against the worst team in the majors took on a different light after the Twins mauled the Rangers 17-5 on Saturday. Max Kepler set a franchise rookie record with seven RBIs after belting a pair of three-run homers, including the first of his career off a left-hander. Texas, which owns the best record in the American League, has dropped three of its last four contests to fall to 3-3 on its 10-game road trip. Kyle Gibson, coming off his first victory of the year, will take the mound for Minnesota in the series finale.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Cole Hamels (9-1, 2.60 ERA) vs. Twins RH Kyle Gibson (1-5, 5.12)

Hamels capped an unbeaten month of June with a dominant effort against the New York Yankees on Tuesday, tossing seven scoreless innings of six-hit ball. The 32-year-old has put up stellar numbers during the four-game winning streak, permitting two runs and 18 hits over 27 2/3 innings. He has been spectacular away from home this season, posting a 6-0 mark and 1.44 ERA to remain unbeaten on the road since Aug. 7, 2015.

Gibson finally broke into the win column in his eighth start, striking out a season-high seven batters and blanking the Chicago White Sox on five hits over seven innings. The 28-year-old had done little to inspire any confidence in three starts since spending seven weeks on the disabled list, giving up 13 runs and 21 hits over 18 innings. Gibson has fared well against Texas with a 1-0 mark and 1.80 ERA in three starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins 3B Eduardo Nunez is 12-for-28 over his last six contests following his fourth four-hit game of the season Saturday.

2. Rangers OF Shin-Soo Choo has smacked four of his five home runs in the last 10 games.

3. Twins SS Eduardo Escobar exited Saturday's game with a hamstring injury and will be re-evaluated Sunday.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Twins 2