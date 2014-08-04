Preview: Rangers at White Sox

The Chicago White Sox are trying to remain relevant in the American League playoff race but they must find a solution to their bullpen woes to maintain any hope. The White Sox look to rebound from dropping two of three to Minnesota when they host the major league-worst Texas Rangers on Monday in the opener of a three-game series. Chicago’s bullpen was eviscerated by Minnesota over the weekend, getting torched for 22 runs on 29 hits over nine innings.

Texas’ relievers did not exactly distinguish themselves either in a sweep by Cleveland over the weekend, capped by a 4-3 loss in Sunday’s series finale in which closer Neftali Feliz surrendering a tying two-run homer in the ninth. Rookie Phil Klein has made an inauspicious debut in the majors, giving up homers in each of his first two appearances, including Sunday’s walk-off blast. The Rangers have dropped six in a row and 19 of their last 22 away from home.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Nick Martinez (1-7, 5.08 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Hector Noesi (5-8, 5.21)

Martinez’s winless drought reached nine starts when he was knocked around for six runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings of a 12-11 loss to the New York Yankees on Tuesday. Martinez has permitted at least four runs on six occasions during the skid, going 0-6 and pitching through six innings only twice. Seeking his first victory since May 24 at Detroit, Martinez is 1-3 with a 3.66 ERA in 11 appearances (eight starts) on the road.

Noesi’s modest two-start winning streak came to a crashing halt last time out when he was tagged for six first-inning runs in a loss at Detroit. Noesi worked a season-high 7 2/3 innings in his previous turn, limiting Minnesota to two runs and three hits. Noesi has surrendered at least one home run in four consecutive outings and has given up seven over his last six turns.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox CF Adam Eaton has 10 runs scored and seven RBIs during a 10-game hitting streak.

2. Rangers SS Elvis Andrus has also hit safely in 10 straight games but is only a .205 career hitter versus Chicago.

3. Texas claimed OF Mike Carp off waivers from the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

PREDICTION: White Sox 6, Rangers 4