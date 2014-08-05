Preview: Rangers at White Sox

Chicago White Sox catcher Tyler Flowers opted to shed his contact lenses in favor of glasses nearly a month ago and he’s done nothing but make contact since. Flowers continued his recent tear with three hits and three RBIs on Monday for Chicago, which goes for its second straight win over the visiting Texas Rangers on Tuesday. ”I’m not an idiot. I’m going to keep wearing them,“ Flowers told reporters about the glasses. ”I’m doing well, so I’m going to stick with them.”

Flowers is batting .390 with three homers and 13 RBIs in 18 games since donning glasses, although he said the switch has “zilch” effect on his performance. Zilch is an appropriate way to describe the recent play of the Rangers, who have dropped seven straight and 23 of 26 on the road to drop to a major league-worst 43-69. Despite sitting three games under .500, the White Sox are within striking range of a playoff slot, trailing Toronto by five games for the second wild card.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Colby Lewis (7-8, 5.98 ERA) vs. White Sox LH John Danks (9-6, 4.50)

Lewis turned in his second straight quality start - both against the Yankees - last time out, permitting two runs on a pair of solo homers in a season-high seven innings. He is 1-2 in three runs since the All-Star break despite giving up a combined seven runs, but Texas has scored only six runs in that span. Lewis is 5-3 with a 4.29 ERA in nine road outings as he seeks to win back-to-back starts for the first time this season.

Danks is riding a seven-start unbeaten streak even though he has been mediocre of late, giving up a total of 15 runs in 16 1/3 innings over his last three turns. He took a no-decision at Detroit on Thursday after allowing four runs on seven hits and four walks in five innings. Danks continues to struggle to keep the ball in the park, surrendering a pair of homers last time out and nine over his last seven starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox 1B Jose Abreu, named the AL Rookie and Player of the Month in July, drove in his major league-best 85th and 86th runs Monday.

2. Rangers SS Elvis Andrus is riding an 11-game hitting streak.

3. White Sox CF Adam Eaton also has an 11-game hitting streak and has reached safely in 21 games in a row.

PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Rangers 4