Preview: Rangers at White Sox

Chris Sale attempts to bounce back from a rare clunker when the Chicago White Sox host the Texas Rangers on Wednesday in the finale of a three-game series. Sale will be making his ninth start since absorbing his only loss of the season on June 12 against Detroit and can match his win total from a year ago with a victory. Chicago will be hoping for Sale to pitch deep into the game to preserve a bullpen that has been shredded for 29 runs in 13 1/3 innings this month.

The Rangers took out nearly two months of frustration on the White Sox in Tuesday’s 16-0 mauling, belting a season-high five homers to halt a four-game losing streak in which they scored only eight runs. It was only the fourth road win in the past 27 games for Texas, which is 9-34 over its past 43 games overall. Rangers DH J.P. Arencibia’s batting average has been below .200 since April 2, but he has knocked in 20 runs in 17 games since the All-Star break.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Nick Tepesch (3-7, 4.84 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Chris Sale (10-1, 2.09)

Tepesch has not pitched in 10 days, skipping his last scheduled start due to left knee discomfort that surfaced in his outing against Oakland on July 26. Tepesch allowed three runs on four hits in six innings to the Athletics to fall to 0-4 over his last five outings - a span in which Texas has managed one run or less three times. He lost his lone career start against the White Sox in May of 2013, giving up five runs in 6 2/3 innings.

Sale was knocked around for five runs (four earned) in six innings last time out against Minnesota, ending a string of eight straight starts in which he allowed three runs or fewer and 11 total. The lanky 25-year-old was sensational in four starts in July, going 3-0 and allowing three runs in four starts while striking out 38 in 31 2/3 innings. Sale is 7-1 with a 2.24 ERA and 0.82 WHIP along with a pair of complete games in 11 home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tuesday’s 16-run margin of defeat was the worst for Chicago since an 18-2 loss at Detroit in September 2011.

2. Rangers SS Elvis Andrus is riding a 12-game hitting streak.

3. White Sox OF Alejandro De Aza sat out Tuesday after fouling a ball off his knee in the series opener.

PREDICTION: WHite Sox 4, Rangers 2