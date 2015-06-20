Preview: Rangers at White Sox

(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing in first graph)

The Texas Rangers picked an opportune time to ignite their offense while the spiraling Chicago White Sox simply can’t get anything in gear. After Mitch Moreland’s pinch-hit, two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning lifted his team to a 2-1 triumph in the series opener, visiting Texas looks to claim its seventh victory in nine outings on Saturday afternoon when it continues its three-game set against the White Sox.

Moreland has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 outings, but went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in his previous meeting with Saturday starter Carlos Rodon. Chicago’s offense has mustered just 15 runs during its eight-game losing streak - including six in its last six games. A catcher has provided the team’s primary offense in each of the last two contests, as former Ranger Geovany Soto belted a solo homer in a 3-2 loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday before Tyler Flowers went deep the following day. Flowers also homered to highlight a 3-for-4 performance against Saturday starter Nick Martinez in Chicago’s 9-2 victory over Texas on June 3.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), CSCH (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Nick Martinez (5-2, 2.76 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Carlos Rodon (2-1, 3.86)

Martinez settled down after a sluggish start to work seven strong innings before settling for a no-decision in his last outing against Minnesota on Sunday. The 24-year-old didn’t see the same result in his last meeting with Chicago, allowing a season-high seven runs on nine hits in 3 1/3 innings en route to a 9-2 setback on June 3. Martinez has yielded five of the six homers he’s allowed this season in his last five outings.

Rodon barely got out of the blocks in his last outing on Monday, permitting five of the eventual seven runs he allowed before recording an out. It didn’t get much better as the 22-year-old rookie was relieved after yielding nine hits in 3 2/3 innings in an 11-0 rout by the Pirates. Rodon pitched significantly better in his lone meeting with Texas on June 4, allowing one run and striking out a career-best 10 in six innings - albeit in a no-decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox 1B Jose Abreu recorded his fifth multi-hit performance in the last 10 games during the series opener.

2. Texas rookie 3B Joey Gallo struck out four times on Friday and is 1-for-18 in his last five contests.

3. Chicago’s eight-game skid is its second such streak in three years.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, White Sox 2