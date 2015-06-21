Preview: Rangers at White Sox

Struggling to score runs, the Chicago White Sox benefited from an unexpected gift from Elvis Andrus to snap a season-high eight-game losing skid. The unconventional offense notwithstanding, the White Sox look to start a streak in the positive direction when they wrap up their three-game series against the visiting Texas Rangers on Sunday.

Chicago mustered just 15 runs during its pronounced skid - and six in its last six contests - before Andrus misplayed Alexei Ramirez’s routine grounder, allowing two runs to score in an eventual 3-2 victory on Saturday. Andrus committed another error for Texas, which has made three in two days after going eight straight games without one. Mitch Moreland, who had a two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning of Friday’s 2-1 win, has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 outings and is 2-for-2 against Sunday starter Jose Quintana. Chicago’s Jose Abreu is 6-for-19 in his last five contests and has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Yovani Gallardo (6-6, 3.16 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Jose Quintana (3-7, 4.03)

Gallardo scattered four hits over seven scoreless innings in a 4-1 triumph over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday to improve to 3-0 in his last five outings. The 29-year-old has allowed five earned runs and 20 hits in that stretch, lowering his ERA by over a full run (4.26 to 3.16) in the process. Gallardo settled for a no-decision in his lone career appearance versus Chicago on June 4, permitting one run on three hits in six innings.

Quintana fell to 1-4 in his last six trips to the mound after yielding three runs on nine hits in six innings in a 3-0 setback to Pittsburgh on Tuesday. The 26-year-old Colombian has struggled mightily in afternoon starts this season, going 0-4 with an inflated 7.59 ERA while allowing the opposition to bat .299 against him. Quintana has split a pair of decisions versus Texas, picking up the loss in his last meeting after allowing five runs in as many innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Texas starting pitchers have yielded three runs or fewer in a franchise-best 16 consecutive games.

2. Chicago 2B Carlos Sanchez left the bases loaded twice on Saturday and is batting .089 since June 1.

3. Rangers OF Josh Hamilton (strained left hamstring) will join the team for a workout and batting practice prior to Tuesday’s game versus visiting Oakland.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, White Sox 2