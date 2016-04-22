Preview: Rangers at White Sox

The Chicago White Sox are struggling to score runs, and part of the reason is the season-long struggles of Jose Abreu. Chicago has scored three or fewer runs in eight of its last nine games and Abreu is batting just .190 entering Friday’s opener of a three-game series against the visiting Texas Rangers.

Abreu is just 2-for-27 over his last seven games and has gone 10 contests without a multi-hit performance. “When you’re hitting .190, you’re a .190 hitter and there’s a reason why you’re doing it, probably because you’re chasing pitches,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura told reporters after Thursday’s 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. “Is he better than that? Do we expect more of him? Absolutely, and we have confidence he’s going to do that. As soon as he stops chasing it, he’s going to be just fine.” Texas has won four consecutive contests after finishing off a three-game sweep of the Houston Astros with a 7-4 win on Thursday. Ian Desmond smashed a three-run homer off reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel and went 4-for-11 in the series after being 5-for-46 entering it.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest Plus (Texas), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Martin Perez (0-1, 3.44 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Jose Quintana (1-1, 2.55)

Perez has worked at least six innings in each of his three starts and has allowed just 15 hits but doesn’t have a victory to show for it. He has struggled with his control by issuing 11 walks in 18 1/3 innings - an alarming rise from 2013, when he walked just 37 in 124 1/3 innings. Perez is 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA in two career starts against the White Sox and has struck out Abreu in three of their four confrontations.

Quintana has started off strong, allowing a total of five earned runs over his first three starts. He has struck out 18 while walking only three and didn’t issue a free pass in two of his three outings. Quintana is 1-1 with a 4.32 ERA in four career starts against Texas and will look to control Prince Fielder, who is 4-for-15 with a homer, two doubles and four walks against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers SS Elvis Andrus is 12-for-28 with six RBIs during his eight-game hitting streak.

2. Chicago CF Austin Jackson is 2-for-25 over his last nine contests.

3. Texas 3B Adrian Beltre went 3-for-4 with a homer on Thursday and is 7-for-14 in his last four games.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, White Sox 4