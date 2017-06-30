The Chicago White Sox own the worst record in the American League and will try to inch themselves in the right direction when they host the Texas Rangers on Friday in the opener of their three-game series. The White Sox took a positive step Thursday with a 4-3 victory over the New York Yankees that improved them to 2-5 on their 10-game homestand.

Chicago's victory was just its third in 11 games, and the club sits eight games behind first-place Cleveland in the American League Central. Jose Abreu went 7-for-18 with four RBIs as the White Sox split the four-game series with the Yankees and has driven in 21 runs this month. Texas is 3-4 on its 10-game road trip after losing three of four in Cleveland and has scored just six runs over its last three games. Mike Napoli is 1-for-19 with 10 strikeouts over his last six contests as his sagging season average dropped to .188.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Austin Bibens-Dirkx (3-0, 3.68 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Mike Pelfrey (3-6, 3.73)

Bibens-Dirkx shut down the Yankees in his last turn, when he gave up one run and five hits over seven innings. It was the second time in three starts the 32-year-old allowed just one run over seven frames. Bibens-Dirkx is 2-0 with a 2.22 ERA and 0.82 WHIP in 24 1/3 innings on the road.

Pelfrey lost to Oakland in his last start as he gave up three runs and four hits over 4 2/3 innings. The 33-year-old served up two homers and matched a season high with five walks in the suspect outing. Pelfrey is 1-2 with a 5.97 ERA in five career starts against the Rangers and has struggled with Adrian Beltre (4-for-11, two homers).

WALK-OFFS

1. The White Sox have won their last five home meetings with the Rangers.

2. Chicago OF Avisail Garcia (knee), who sat out Thursday after going 0-for-19 in his previous five games, underwent an MRI exam and could miss the series.

3. Texas RHP Andrew Cashner (elbow) was struck by Edwin Encarnacion's broken bat in Thursday's loss and underwent X-rays, which were negative.

PREDICTION: White Sox 6, Rangers 5