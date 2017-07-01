It figures to a surreal day at the ballpark for Chicago White Sox left-hander Derek Holland, who faces his former Texas Rangers' teammates for the first time on Saturday in the middle contest of the three-game series. Holland spent eight seasons with the Rangers before signing with the White Sox during the offseason.

Holland, who was a 16-game winner for Texas in 2011 and notched double-digit victory totals three times for the Rangers, admits it will be an interesting time pitching against familiar faces. "It's definitely going to be weird," Holland told reporters. "Seeing all those guys, it's going to be hard to keep a straight face." The White Sox rallied for three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, which was capped by Melky Cabrera's walkoff two-run double, to post an 8-7 victory in the opener for their second straight win after losing eight of their previous 10 contests. The Rangers are 3-5 on a 10-game road trip after the series-opening loss in which Shin-Soo Choo went 3-for-5 with two RBIs.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Cole Hamels (2-0, 4.38 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Derek Holland (5-7, 4.26)

Hamels returned from a two-month stay on the disabled list due to an oblique injury and was hammered by Cleveland on Monday. The 33-year-old allowed seven runs, eight hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings but escaped with a no-decision in the team's 15-9 loss. Hamels is 1-0 with a 2.91 ERA in three career starts against the White Sox and has recorded 24 strikeouts against just one walk in 21 2/3 frames.

Holland has allowed just one run in four of his last seven starts while being racked for 21 in the other three. The 30-year-old settled for a no-decision against Oakland in his last turn as he gave up one run and four hits over six innings. Holland was just 1-3 with a 9.55 ERA and 2.17 WHIP in five June starts after having a 2.37 ERA entering the month.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox 1B Jose Abreu homered in the opener, marking the first time he has gone deep at home this season after hitting 13 on the road.

2. Texas INF Joey Gallo homered on Friday and is 2-for-18 with two blasts over his last seven games.

3. Chicago OF Avisail Garcia (knee) missed the last two contests - he is hitless in 19 at-bats over his last five games - and likely will sit out again Saturday.

PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Rangers 4