(Updated: UPDATING: Adjusting Chicago’s standing in the third graph)

Rangers 3, White Sox 1: Adam Rosales posted his first career two-homer game and Nick Tepesch tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings as Texas took two of three on the road from Chicago.

Tepesch (4-7) snapped his four-game losing streak in his first start in 10 days, allowing six hits and a walk en route to his first victory since June 27. Elvis Andrus extended his hitting streak to 13 contests with a 2-for-3 effort and Neftali Feliz got the final two outs in the ninth inning to notch his fourth save as the Rangers won consecutive games for the first time since June 27-28.

Chris Sale (10-2) struck out nine over six frames, but saw his eight-game unbeaten streak halted after permitting two runs on three hits and a pair of walks. Dayan Viciedo homered among his two hits and Alexei Ramirez went 3-for-4 for the White Sox, who fell six games back in the American League wild-card race.

Texas got on the board in the second after J.P. Arencibia was hit by a pitch to begin the frame and Rosales followed by lifting a 2-2 fastball into the seats in right-center for his second home run of the season. Tepesch worked a flawless bottom half and benefited from double plays in the third, fourth and fifth to face the minimum over the next three innings.

Daniel Webb took over for Sale to open the seventh and fared no better against Rosales, who greeted the reliever by ripping a 1-2 slider over the fence in left. Roman Mendez, who stranded a pair of inherited runners in scoring position to end the sixth, lost the Rangers’ bid to improve their American League-best shutout total to 16 in the bottom half on Viciedo’s solo blast.

GAME NOTEBOOK: White Sox CF Adam Eaton (back) was injured after running full speed into the wall trying to track down Rosales’ second-inning homer. He was able to leave the field under his own power and X-rays later came back negative. … Rosales went 1-for-2 against Sale and is 6-for-11 with three homers in his career off the three-time All-Star, tying the Kansas City Royals’ Billy Butler (39 at-bats) for the most home runs by a player off the left-hander. … Texas won for only the fifth time in its last 28 road games and improved to 10-34 over its last 44 contests overall.