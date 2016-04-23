White Sox 4, Rangers 3 (11)

CHICAGO -- Jose Abreu drove in the winning run with the bases loaded and one out in the 11th inning as the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers, 4-3, on Saturday.

The White Sox loaded the bases with no outs in the 11th after a walk, hit batter and another walk issued by Nick Martinez (0-1). With an extra defender in the infield, Jimmy Rollins hit into a fielder’s choice before Abreu singled past third base for his second career walk-off hit.

The White Sox have won four of five. Matt Albers (1-0) got the victory after throwing a scoreless inning.

Rollins singled to start a rally in the ninth. But Abreu hit into a

double play, and right fielder Nomar Mazara robbed Todd Frazier of a

potential home run at the wall.

Ian Desmond scored the tying run on Elvis Andrus’ sacrifice fly.

Navarro hit a go-ahead single in the eighth for a 3-2 Chicago lead.

Melky Cabrera scored after walking and advancing when Avisail Garcia

was hit by a pitch.

But Garcia was out at the plate when Jackson bunted into a fielder’s choice and Navarro was thrown out at home on a single.

Frazier homered off the Rangers’ Sam Dyson to tie it 2-2 in the

eighth. The homer was Frazier’s third in five games and fifth of the

season.

Andrus’ triple in the seventh gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead.

Desmond hit his second home run for a 1-0 Rangers lead in the second. Cabrera tied it with his second homer in the bottom of the inning.

Rodon rebounded from his career-worst outing. He allowed two runs and struck out seven in 6 2-3 innings after he gave up five runs and six hits in one-third of an inning Monday against the Angels in his

shortest career start.

Colby Lewis allowed a run in six innings for Texas. In his last four

starts at U.S. Cellular Field, he has given up two runs in 32 innings.

The White Sox squandered several chances. They loaded the bases in the fourth, but Jackson popped out to end the threat.

Rollins stole second in the fifth, but the Rangers challenged the call, which was overturned upon review. Chicago loaded the bases again in the sixth before Jackson grounded into a fielder’s choice.

The Rangers left runners at the corners in the eighth when Prince

Fielder struck out.

NOTES: C Navarro replaced Alex Avila, who had right hamstring

tightness, in the seventh. ... The triple play that the White Sox turned on Friday in a 5-0 victory over the Rangers -- the first in the majors this season and the first-ever 9-3-2-6-2-5 triple play -- remained a hot topic on Saturday. “I couldn’t help but see it. It was on ‘The Today Show,’ it was on ESPN, it was on ‘Good Morning America,’ it was in the clubhouse,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “There’s no feel-good about it for anybody other than the White Sox and the White Sox fans.” ... Rangers OF Josh Hamilton (left knee surgery) has been getting in at-bats at extended spring training in Arizona. ... Rangers C Chris Gimenez (left ankle infection) caught three innings Friday at extended spring training and will likely also catch three innings Sunday, Banister said. He was unsure when Gimenez will begin a rehab assignment at a higher level. ... White Sox LF Melky Cabrera can move around in the lineup, but manager Robin Ventura indicated he wants to keep the switch hitter at the No. 5 spot. “I can probably move him up a little bit, but there’s just something about being right in the middle being a switch hitter that is very appealing to keep him there.”