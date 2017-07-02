CHICAGO -- Yolmer Sanchez drilled a go-ahead, two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Chicago White Sox to a 6-5 victory over the Texas Rangers on Sunday afternoon.

With two outs, Sanchez hit a 1-2 pitch from Rangers right-hander Jose Leclerc (1-2) into the stands in right field, helping the White Sox win the rubber match of the three-game weekend series.

The Chicago bullpen shined behind 4 2/3 innings of scoreless ball from Anthony Swarzak, Tommy Kahnle and David Robertson.

Robertson (4-2) pitched the final 1 2/3 innings, scattering two hits and two strikeouts. Robertson fanned Carlos Gomez with the bases loaded to end the game.

Designated hitter Jonathan Lucroy's soft two-run single in the fifth inning gave the Rangers (40-42) a 5-4 lead.

Chicago (36-45) was unable to hold a 4-1 lead for staff ace Jose Quintana after scoring three runs in the third inning. Texas snapped Quintana's scoreless-innings streak at 19 2/3 innings with an unearned run in the third.

Successive White Sox errors -- from first baseman Todd Frazier and Sanchez -- and an infield single from Shin-Soo Choo loaded the bases for Elvis Andrus.

Andrus hit a grounder to third baseman Matt Davidson, who threw to Sanchez to force Choo at second base. But Sanchez was unable to throw to first base, the result of runner's interference on Choo, umpires initially ruled. Texas won a replay challenge to overturn the call, however, transforming an inning-ending double play to an RBI groundout for Andrus.

Quintana threw 27 of his 96 pitches in the inning. He spaced five runs (three earned), six hits, five strikeouts and two walks in 4 1/3 innings. He allowed a solo home run to Mike Napoli leading off the fourth.

Tyson Ross kept Texas afloat with five innings of four-run ball. Ross scattered four hits, five walks and three strikeouts. Relievers Ernesto Frieri and Matt Bush worked scoreless innings before Chicago capitalized against Leclerc.

Chicago left fielder Melky Cabrera opened the scoring with a one-out home run to center field in the first inning.

NOTES: Rangers C Robinson Chirinos stole his first career base in the fourth inning. ... 2B Pete Kozma started for the Rangers while Rougned Odor enjoyed his first day off this season. "It's time," Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. "There was a day that made sense. Today's the day. Gives us six potential off days through the All-Star break in a fairly short period of time." ... Chicago finished 4-6 during a 10-game homestand. The White Sox are scheduled to host Tampa Bay, Cleveland and San Francisco in another 10-game homestand Sept. 1-10.