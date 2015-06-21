Beckham walk-off leads White Sox past Rangers

CHICAGO -- Gordon Beckham doesn’t feel like he helped the Chicago White Sox out much lately.

That changed Sunday.

Beckham, mired in a recent hitting slump, hit his first career walk-off home run in the 11th inning, leading the Chicago White Sox to a 3-2 win over the Texas Rangers U.S. Cellular Field.

Beckham, who had replaced Conor Gillaspie at third base in the 10th inning, launched the game-winning solo shot off Rangers reliever Alex Claudio (1-1) to give the White Sox (30-38) their second straight win after losing eight straight games. His homer came after he hit .077 during a seven-game stretch when he was 1-for-13.

“You never know when you’re going to be called so you’ve always got to be loose enough not to worry about it and into enough it enough to know you can come in and contribute,” Beckham said. “I‘m happy to do that.”

Left fielder Melky Cabrera sparked the offense with a career-high five hits.

White Sox reliever Jake Petricka (2-2) pitched out of trouble in the 11th after the Rangers (37-33) loaded the bases with only one out. Petricka, who gave up a leadoff double to second baseman Adam Rosales, got shortstop Hanser Alberto to ground into a double play.

It marked the second time the Rangers had threatened to pull ahead in extra innings. Both times, the White Sox bullpen -- which pitched four scoreless innings -- shut Texas down.

“We’re feeling good again,” Petricka said of Chicago’s corps of relievers. “We’re just doing the best we can out there every day.”

The Rangers -- who tied the game at 2-2 in the seventh inning on a solo home run by center fielder Leonys Martin -- also threatened in the 10th. Pinch-hitter Rougned Odor singled off of reliever Zach Putnam and reached third on a two-base wild pitch, representing the go-ahead run. But after intentionally walking designated hitter Prince Fielder, Putnam got first baseman Mitch Moreland to ground into an inning-ending double play.

The Rangers finished the game 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

”We had a lot of opportunities and we didn’t quite cash them in,“ Moreland said. ”We were out there fighting as hard as we could.

“They got the big hit and we didn‘t.”

The Rangers, who have now played in four straight one-run games, dropped their second straight game and their third in four outings.

“We’re going to have games like this one today,” manager Jeff Banister said. “I‘m not concerned in any way. This is two games.”

The White Sox took a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning, getting to Rangers reliever Ross Detwiler, who took over for starter Yovani Gallardo. Chicago strung together singles by designated hitter Jose Abreu, Cabrera and shortstop Alexei Ramirez.

Ramirez’s single drove in Abreu before Gillaspie’s sacrifice fly snapped the 1-1 tie.

Leading 1-0 in the fifth inning, the Rangers threatened to extend their lead. Texas loaded the bases with two outs after right fielder Shin-Soo Choo doubled, left fielder Ryan Rua reached on a fielder’s choice and Fielder was walked intentionally.

But the Rangers were unable to score after White Sox third baseman Gillaspie made a diving catch on a shallow pop fly by Moreland. The missed opportunity came after shortstop Alberto was thrown out at the plate trying to score on Rua’s fielder’s choice.

Rua gave the Rangers an early lead, homering off of White Sox starter Jose Quintana in the first inning.

For the White Sox -- who struggled to provide offensive support for their starters during the eight-game skid -- Sunday’s win could provide a spark heading into a nine-game road trip. While manager Robin Ventura isn’t ready to say his offense is on track, a 12-hit output headlined by Cabrera and Beckham’s game-winner was a step in the right direction.

“These guys stuck with it and their effort level is there. That’s something that hasn’t changed,” Ventura said. “I‘m proud of them today for what they did because there were some tough spots.”

NOTES: The White Sox celebrated the Chicago Blackhawks Stanley Cup championship prior to Sunday’s game against the Texas Rangers. The Cup made a pregame appearance at U.S. Cellular Field, along with Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville, who threw the ceremonial first pitch. ... The White Sox will look to break a five-game road losing streak when they begin a nine-game road trip on Monday in Minnesota. ... Sunday’s game against White Sox LHP Jose Quintana wrapped up a stretch of games when the Rangers exclusively faced lefties -- including all three games in Chicago and in five of their last six games. ... The Rangers have played four straight games -- and five of six contests -- that were all decided by one run.