Hamels rides power surge as Rangers jolt White Sox

CHICAGO -- Texas Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels smiled when he was asked how he bounced back from a rocky first inning to retire the final 19 batters he faced Saturday afternoon.

"I just didn't hang any pitches," Hamels said.

Sometimes, the simplest approach is most effective.

Hamels showed flashes of dominance as he pitched into the seventh inning, and the Rangers pulled away for a 10-4 win over the Chicago White Sox. The veteran southpaw did not allow a hit after the first inning, when Melky Cabrera doubled off him and Jose Abreu took him deep for a two-run home run.

Elvis Andrus, Mike Napoli and Rougned Odor each hit a home run for the Rangers. Texas (40-41) snapped a three-game losing streak and won at Guaranteed Rate Field for the first time since 2015.

Hamels (3-0) said he was not aware he retired his final 19 opponents. He held the White Sox to two runs on two hits in 6 2/3 innings before manager Jeff Banister pulled him after 96 pitches to keep him fresh.

"My whole game plan is to throw strikes," Hamels said. "It didn't happen to the first couple guys the way I'd like. It's more just bear down and throw strikes. Be aggressive in the strike zone."

White Sox left-hander Derek Holland (5-8) was not nearly as sharp in his first career matchup against his former teammates. The longtime Rangers southpaw gave up five runs on five hits in five innings.

Chicago (35-45) lost for the ninth time in the past 13 games. The White Sox dropped to 3-24 when opponents rack up double-digit hits.

"It was intense," Holland said of facing his friends on Texas. "I mean, obviously you know they want to hit the home runs off me and they want to crush me just like I want to strike them out. I thought everything was there. Just a few things got away. Nothing to beat myself up over."

The White Sox opened the scoring on a two-run shot by Abreu in the first inning. The blast marked Abreu's 15th home run of the season and his second in as many days at Guaranteed Rate Park.

Texas trimmed the deficit to 2-1 in the second. The Rangers loaded the bases with nobody out but pushed across only one run on a groundout by Jonathan Lucroy.

In the fifth, Texas scored three more runs to seize a 4-2 lead. Lucroy drew a leadoff walk and scored the tying run on a double by Delino DeShields. Andrus followed with a two-run home run that landed just beyond the glove of Cabrera in left field.

As Cabrera retreated to the warning track, Andrus did not know whether the ball would clear the fence for his 11th home run.

"I hit it good but too high," Andrus said. "And then when I saw him going back, back, I kind of was blowing that ball, too. I'm really glad it went out."

Napoli belted a two-run homer in the sixth to make it 6-2.

The White Sox pulled within 6-4 on a pinch-hit, two-run double by Kevan Smith during the seventh. Smith's hit down the right-field line scored Yolmer Sanchez and Adam Engel.

Odor hit a home run down the right-field line to lead off the eighth. After the Rangers loaded the bases later in the inning, Nomar Mazara put the game out of reach with a triple that bounced past Cabrera.

"Those are huge," Banister said. "Those add-on runs give us a little bit of breathing room."

White Sox manager Rick Renteria said Andrus and Napoli earned their homers despite a strong wind blowing out.

"Those are both two strong men," Renteria said. "They were able to get it and use what they needed to generate the loft and the carry. We had the same opportunity, so it plays equally."

NOTES: Rangers manager Jeff Banister revealed Saturday that he would use a closer-by-committee approach until further notice. The skipper's announcement came one day after RHP Matt Bush blew his fifth save opportunity of the season. Bush will be part of the closer committee along with LHP Alex Claudio, RHP Jose Leclerc and RHP Keone Kela. ... White Sox OF Avisail Garcia was held out of the lineup for the third straight game because of a sore knee. He said he hoped to return within the next two days. ... Rangers LHP Martin Perez (broken right thumb) tentatively is slated to start Monday against the Boston Red Sox. The 26-year-old sustained the injury when he caught the tip of his thumb in the door of his hotel room. ... White Sox SS Tim Anderson returned to the lineup after a two-day stint on the bench. He went 0-for-4.