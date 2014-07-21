FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 22, 2014 / 3:02 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Rangers at Yankees

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jacoby Ellsbury and the New York Yankees are finding their groove while the sputtering Texas Rangers have continually shot themselves in the foot. After recording his second four-hit performance of the season, Ellsbury looks to keep the Yankees undefeated on their 10-game homestand when they open a four-game series against the Rangers on Monday. Ellsbury went 6-for-12 against Cincinnati and capped New York’s three-game sweep by scoring the winning run in the ninth inning of a 3-2 triumph on Sunday.

Ellsbury is batting .327 at home and also had four hits in his last meeting in 2013 versus the Rangers, who are singing quite a different tune this season. Texas, which is 2-14 in July, has dropped 24 of its last 28 contests to plummet to a majors-worst 39-59 mark. Alex Rios sat out Sunday’s 9-6 setback to Toronto with a sprained right ankle and isn’t expected to play in Monday’s series opener versus New York.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Southwest (Texas), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Miles Mikolas (0-2, 10.05 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Shane Greene (2-0, 1.32)

After getting blitzed for nine runs on 12 hits in a loss to Houston on July 7, Mikolas didn’t fare much better in his last outing. The 25-year-old allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings en route to a 5-2 setback to the Los Angeles Angels on July 12. Mikolas recorded better statistics during his 27 career relief outings with San Diego over the previous two seasons, posting a 2-1 mark while working 34 frames.

Greene recorded his best outing to date after scattering four hits and striking out nine in 7 1/3 innings en route to a 3-0 victory over Baltimore on July 12. The 25-year-old rookie will be making his Yankee Stadium debut and is under the spotlight as New York addresses a plethora of injuries to its starting rotation. Greene has made only three appearances - and two starts - but has yielded just one homer in 13 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York SS Derek Jeter is riding a five-game hitting streak and is batting .329 in his career versus Texas.

2. Rangers RHP Nick Martinez, who is nursing a left side injury, will be activated from the disabled list to start Tuesday’s tilt.

3. Yankees 1B Mark Teixeira, who played with Texas from 2003-07, is 0-for-12 with five strikeouts in his last three contests.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, Rangers 3

