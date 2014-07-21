Preview: Rangers at Yankees

Jacoby Ellsbury and the New York Yankees are finding their groove while the sputtering Texas Rangers have continually shot themselves in the foot. After recording his second four-hit performance of the season, Ellsbury looks to keep the Yankees undefeated on their 10-game homestand when they open a four-game series against the Rangers on Monday. Ellsbury went 6-for-12 against Cincinnati and capped New York’s three-game sweep by scoring the winning run in the ninth inning of a 3-2 triumph on Sunday.

Ellsbury is batting .327 at home and also had four hits in his last meeting in 2013 versus the Rangers, who are singing quite a different tune this season. Texas, which is 2-14 in July, has dropped 24 of its last 28 contests to plummet to a majors-worst 39-59 mark. Alex Rios sat out Sunday’s 9-6 setback to Toronto with a sprained right ankle and isn’t expected to play in Monday’s series opener versus New York.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Southwest (Texas), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Miles Mikolas (0-2, 10.05 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Shane Greene (2-0, 1.32)

After getting blitzed for nine runs on 12 hits in a loss to Houston on July 7, Mikolas didn’t fare much better in his last outing. The 25-year-old allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings en route to a 5-2 setback to the Los Angeles Angels on July 12. Mikolas recorded better statistics during his 27 career relief outings with San Diego over the previous two seasons, posting a 2-1 mark while working 34 frames.

Greene recorded his best outing to date after scattering four hits and striking out nine in 7 1/3 innings en route to a 3-0 victory over Baltimore on July 12. The 25-year-old rookie will be making his Yankee Stadium debut and is under the spotlight as New York addresses a plethora of injuries to its starting rotation. Greene has made only three appearances - and two starts - but has yielded just one homer in 13 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York SS Derek Jeter is riding a five-game hitting streak and is batting .329 in his career versus Texas.

2. Rangers RHP Nick Martinez, who is nursing a left side injury, will be activated from the disabled list to start Tuesday’s tilt.

3. Yankees 1B Mark Teixeira, who played with Texas from 2003-07, is 0-for-12 with five strikeouts in his last three contests.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, Rangers 3