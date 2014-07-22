Preview: Rangers at Yankees

The New York Yankees looked every bit like the team with the worst record in the league after committing five errors in their series-opening loss to the Texas Rangers. The Yankees look to rebound on Tuesday, when they play the second contest of the four-game series against the visiting Rangers, who actually do hold that less-than-desirable distinction. Jacoby Ellsbury, who homered in Monday’s 4-2 loss, is a blistering 8-for-16 with two blasts and four RBIs since the All-Star break.

After going hitless in his previous 21 at-bats, Shin-Soo Choo went 2-for-5 on Monday as he continues to play through a sprained left ankle. Manager Ron Washington insisted that Choo will remain in right field as he waits on Alex Rios, who is expected to return later in the week from his own sprained right ankle. Despite posting just their second win in 12 contests, the reeling Rangers received more bad news as catcher Geovany Soto (groin) and designated hitter Jake Smolinski (foot) exited Monday’s contest with injuries.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), MY9 (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Nick Martinez (1-6, 5.10 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Chase Whitley (4-3, 5.10)

Martinez, who has been nursing a left side injury, is expected to be activated from the disabled list to start Tuesday’s tilt. The 23-year-old plummeted to 0-5 in his last seven outings after allowing a season high-tying eight runs - six earned - on seven hits in five innings of an 8-3 setback to Baltimore on July 1. Martinez, who recorded his only win on May 24, was rocked for three homers by the Orioles and has served up nine in his last seven outings.

Whitley suffered his third loss in four decisions after allowing three runs on five hits in 3 2/3 innings against the Orioles in a 3-1 defeat on July 13. The 25-year-old also has seen his fair share of pitches leave the park, yielding five homers in as many outings. Whitley, who has yet to face the Rangers, has struggled with his control as he has issued multiple walks in three of his last five turns.

WALK-OFFS

1. Ellsbury, who went 2-for-4 on Monday, is 10-for-23 against Texas since the start of 2013.

2. Rangers 2B Rougned Odor has hit safely in six of his last seven contests to raise his batting average 20 points to 273.

3. New York 1B Mark Teixeira sat out on Monday and is expected to miss a few more games this week as he nurses a mild lat strain.

PREDICTION: Yankees 4, Rangers 2