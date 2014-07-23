Preview: Rangers at Yankees

After making quite the impression on his new team, Chase Headley will look for an encore as the New York Yankees play the third contest of their four-game series with the visiting Texas Rangers on Wednesday. Headley, acquired from San Diego on Tuesday afternoon, joined his new teammates during the game, made a stellar defensive play to end the 10th inning and ripped a walk-off RBI single in the 14th to give New York a 2-1 triumph. The Yankees, who have won four of five on their 10-game homestand, acquired Headley after shipping fellow infielder Yangervis Solarte and right-handed pitching prospect Rafael De Paula to the Padres.

New York is expected to be in for a tussle against right-hander Yu Darvish, who struck out 12 for the third time this season in his last outing. While the reeling Rangers have lost 25 of 30 games, they did receive some good news as Alex Rios is expected to end a three-game absence due to a sprained right ankle Wednesday. “It felt good,” Rios told MLB.com. “I know (manager Ron Washington) wanted to give me an extra day, but I‘m ready. I expect to be as good as ever.”

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Yu Darvish (9-5, 2.88 ERA) vs. Yankees RH David Phelps (4-4, 3.87)

Darvish allowed one run on five hits in 6 2/3 innings to pick up the victory against Toronto on Friday. The Japanese star has dominated the Yankees in three career starts, posting a 2-0 mark with a 1.35 ERA while limiting the opposition to a .211 batting average. Darvish has allowed a home run in each of his last three outings after yielding just seven in his previous 15.

Phelps improved to 3-0 in his last seven starts after permitting three runs on six hits in 6 1/3 innings in a 4-3 victory over Cincinnati on Monday. The 27-year-old overcame two homers in that outing and has allowed seven in his last six. Phelps pitched well in his last meeting versus Texas, yielding two runs in five innings to pick up the win.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York OF Jacoby Ellsbury, who had an RBI single in the 13th inning Tuesday, is 10-for-21 with two homers and five RBIs since the All-Star break.

2. Texas DH Jake Smolinski is expected to return to the lineup after sitting out a game with a bruised left foot.

3. Yankees OF Carlos Beltran has multiple-hit performances in three of his last five contests.

PREDICTION: Rangers 2, Yankees 1