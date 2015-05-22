Preview: Rangers at Yankees

The New York Yankees limped home from a nine-game road trip and look to get back on track when they host the Texas Rangers on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series. Losers of three straight, New York was in firm control of the American League East before going 2-7 on its trek to fall a half-game behind Tampa Bay.

A lack of offense has been the biggest problem for the Yankees, who were limited to two runs or fewer in six of their past eight games. The Rangers kicked off their nine-game road trip by taking two of three in Boston to improve to 12-10 away from home. Texas has yielded only seven runs during a 3-1 stretch, but Thursday’s 3-1 win marked the first time since May 13 that it had a starter pitch at least six innings. Colby Lewis will try to make it two straight strong outings for the Rangers when he opposes New York right-hander Michael Pineda.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Southwest (Texas), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Colby Lewis (3-2, 3.06 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Michael Pineda (5-1, 3.31)

Lewis’ string of three superb starts was halted by Cleveland on Saturday when he was knocked around for six runs (five earned) over five innings, although he stretched his unbeaten streak to four outings. Lewis had allowed a combined two runs and 11 hits in 21 innings in his previous three turns. Lewis split a pair of decisions versus the Yankees last season and is 1-3 with a 5.28 ERA in five starts against them.

Pineda followed his best outing of the season with his worst, suffering his first defeat after giving up five runs and 10 hits over 5 1/3 innings at Kansas City on Friday. Pineda turned in one of the more dominating performances by any pitcher in his previous turn, striking out 16 in seven innings of one-run ball against Baltimore. He has not beaten the Rangers in three career starts, logging an 0-2 mark with a 4.74 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees OF Brett Gardner is a career .360 hitter against Texas in 39 games.

2. Rangers 1B Mitch Moreland has a pair of homers and five RBIs during a five-game hitting streak.

3. The Yankees will play their second game without CF and leading hitter Jacoby Ellsbury (knee), who went on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Rangers 2