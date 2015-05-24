Preview: Rangers at Yankees

A fast start to the season is quickly becoming a distant memory for the New York Yankees, who will attempt to avoid a sixth consecutive loss and a three-game sweep when they host the Texas Rangers on Sunday night. The Yankees have dropped nine of 10 following a sizzling 18-6 stretch, their first 1-9 tailspin since 2005.

New York’s starting rotation has been wretched during the 10-game swoon, posting an unsightly 1-8 record and 6.61 ERA. The Yankees joined Atlanta and Cincinnati as the only teams to give up at least 10 runs in consecutive games this season. Texas scored seven runs in the third inning of Friday’s 10-9 victory before erupting for 10 runs in the third in Saturday’s 15-4 mauling. Prince Fielder is leading the assault, going 5-for-9 with three homers and seven RBIs in the series to help the Rangers match their season-high four-game winning streak.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ESPN

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Yovani Gallardo (3-6, 4.26 ERA) vs. Yankees LH Chris Capuano (0-1, 12.00)

Gallardo was knocked around for four runs and a season-worst 10 hits over five innings in a 4-3 loss at Boston on Tuesday - his fifth defeat in six starts. It marked the first time in that span that Gallardo allowed more than three earned runs and dropped his record away from home to 1-4 with a 4.97 ERA. Although Gallardo will be making only his second career start for New York, third baseman Chase Headley is 7-for-19 against him.

Sidelined since spring training due to a strained quadriceps, Capuano had a rocky season debut when he was tagged for four runs in three-plus innings at Kansas City last Sunday. The 36-year-old veteran made 12 starts after joining New York in late July last year, posting a 2-3 record with a 4.25 ERA. Capuano has made four appearances (one start) against the Rangers, surrendering nine runs on 14 hits over 7 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees RF Carlos Beltran is riding a 13-game hitting streak after tying teammate Mark Teixeira (376) for fourth place on the career homer list for switch-hitters.

2. Fielder has six homers and 16 RBIs over his last 12 games while boosting his batting average to .351.

3. The Yankees are expected to promote LHP Jacob Lindgren from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Yankees 8, Rangers 6