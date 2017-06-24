The New York Yankees rallied to avoid another stinging defeat and will try for their first winning streak in nearly two weeks when they continue a three-game series against the visiting Texas Rangers on Saturday. Losers of eight of their last nine entering Friday's series opener, the Yankees were down to their last two outs before Brett Gardner clubbed a game-tying solo homer to force extra innings.

Ronald Torreyes won it in the 10th with an RBI single as New York improved to 24-11 at home and remained in a virtual tie with Boston atop the American League East. Rangers closer Matt Bush allowed both runs and a total of five hits in 1 2/3 innings and he has given up eight earned runs in eight innings over his last eight appearances. His latest clunker prevented Texas from getting over .500 and spoiled an outstanding start by Yu Darvish, who matched New York righty Masahiro Tanaka in a game that was scoreless into the ninth. The matchup is not nearly as intriguing in Saturday's tilt, as rotation fill-ins Austin Bibens-Dirkx for the Rangers and Luis Cessa of the Yankees are on the mound.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Southwest (Texas), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Austin Bibens-Dirkx (2-0, 4.25 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Luis Cessa (0-1, 7.36)

Bibens-Dirkx followed up a gem in a win at Washington by allowing five runs in five innings of a no-decision against Toronto on Monday. The 32-year-old rookie has a 4.86 ERA and has held opponents to a .210 average in three starts. His win over the Nationals on June 11 left him 1-0 with a 2.60 mark in four appearances (one start) away from home.

Cessa was recently called up to replace the injured CC Sabathia in the rotation and he gave up four runs in four frames at Oakland in his first start of the year for the Yankees. The 25-year-old from Mexico is 2-5 with a 4.37 ERA in 10 career starts. He allowed one run in three innings of relief to get the win in his lone encounter with the Rangers last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Gardner's homer was his 14th, which leaves him three shy of matching his career high set in 148 games in 2014.

2. Rangers 1B Joey Gallo has gone 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in each of his last two games.

3. New York C Gary Sanchez singled and scored the winning run in the 10th inning Friday and is 6-for-14 during a four-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, Rangers 5