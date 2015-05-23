EditorsNote: CORRECTS Texas reliever to Shawn Tolleson in eighth graph

Rangers hang on for 10-9 over Yankees

NEW YORK -- Numerous visiting managers have come into Yankee Stadium and discussed the various reasons why no game is ever over.

Even though that was mentioned in a pregame meeting, Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister became the latest to exhale after a close win.

Prince Fielder hit a three-run homer in a seven-run third inning and added a solo shot in the seventh before Ross Ohlendorf stranded the tying run in the ninth for his first career save as the Rangers built a seven-run lead and held on for a 10-9 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night.

Even the final out of the Rangers’ ninth victory in their last 12 road games had an anxious finish.

After allowing a solo home run to first baseman Mark Teixeira that made it 10-9, Ohlendorf walked third baseman Chase Headley and then had a ground ball by shortstop Stephen Drew deflect off his stomach before caroming to second baseman Tommy Field, who completed the throw in plenty of time.

”I knew that. I’ve been here, I’ve seen games here, I’ve been a part of that,“ Banister said. ”I told them all in the pregame meeting that you got to play until the final out is made because no lead is safe, really, and you got to keep the ball in the ballpark.

“You got to pitch down, you get the left-handed hitters to hit the ball on the ground.”

Ohlendorf was closing because Shawn Tolleson had the night off after back-to-back saves in Boston.

“It’s exciting to get into a one-run game at Yankee Stadium,” Ohlendorf said. “Being a starter most of the time, I hadn’t thought about saves.”

Banister said, “To come away with that victory where we were at and the way the game seemed to be going there late, hats off to Ross.”

Banister needed to use Ohlendorf after the Yankees chipped away at a 7-0 lead provided by Fielder’s three-run shot and first baseman Mitch Moreland’s solo shot against Michael Pineda (5-2).

Fielder’s second home run made 8-4 and Field added a two-run double in the eighth that ultimately turned out to be the winning runs.

Besides the home runs and Field’s double, right fielder Shin-Soo Choo added an RBI single and the Rangers capitalized on miscues by shortstop Didi Gregorius and Pineda for three unearned runs in the third, equaling their highest scoring inning of the season.

Those plays wound costing the Yankees as they tied a season high with their fourth straight loss and lost for the eighth time in nine games.

“We gave them too many outs and too many baserunners and it cost us the game,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said.

New York chipped away with a four-run fourth against Colby Lewis (4-2) on a double by Brian McCann to Choo appeared to lose in the lights and a three-run home run by Gregorius.

The Yankees were within 8-5 on an RBI double by designated hitter Alex Rodriguez, who tied Hall of Famer Babe Ruth for fourth all-time with his 1,992th RBI.

The Yankees then created the save situation for Texas when Tanner Scheppers gave up a pinch-three-run homer to Garrett Jones with two outs in the eighth. He walked center fielder Brett Gardner but kept the game at 10-8 by retiring right fielder Carlos Beltran on a fly out to left.

Lewis (4-2) was credited with the win despite allowing five runs and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Pitching on six days’ rest, Pineda allowed seven runs (four earned) and eight hits in six innings.

“I threw the ball good the first couple innings, but in the third a little something happened,” Pineda said.

Trouble started for Pineda when he issued his first walk in 82 batters when he gave up a free pass to catcher Robinson Chirinos, putting runners at first and second with nobody out in the third.

Pineda was charged with a throwing error on Field’s sacrifice attempt and Texas took a 2-0 lead when left fielder Delino DeShields hit a ground ball that took a high hop and went off Gregorius’ glove into left field.

Texas extended the lead on a base hit to left by Choo. One pitch later, Fielder crushed a first-pitch slider into the second deck in right field for a three-run homer and a 6-0 edge.

Moreland then increased the lead to 7-0 by turning on a 1-1 fastball and hitting it into the second deck, a few rows past Fielder’s shot.

The home runs marked the second time Texas hit back-to-back homers this month. The Rangers also did it May 15.

NOTES: Yankees manager Joe Girardi said reports on rehabbing RHP Masahiro Tanaka (wrist, forearm) were positive after he threw 41 pitches during three scoreless innings for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday. He will make his next rehab start Wednesday at Pawtucket and his pitch limit will be increased to 65. ... CF Jacoby Ellsbury consulted with New York team physician Dr. Chris Ahmad and the Yankees did not have any further updates. ... Texas placed 1B/OF Kyle Blanks on the 15-day disabled list with a pilonidal cyst on his tailbone that was addressed during a procedure on Friday. ... The Rangers recalled OF Jake Smolinski from Triple-A Round Rock. He batted .140 in his first stint with Texas but .480 in seven games in the minors. ... Texas released RHP Kyuji Fujikawa after designating him for assignment on Sunday.