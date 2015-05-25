Gallardo, Rangers complete sweep of Yankees

NEW YORK -- The first inning was a little dicey for Yovani Gallardo, who left pitches up in the strike zone Sunday night. The Texas Rangers right-hander attempted to throw a cutter inside to New York Yankees catcher Brian McCann, but it stayed over the plate and resulted in a two-run single.

After that, it was a smooth night for Gallardo.

Gallardo found the location on his cutter and pitched six effective innings, helping the Rangers complete their first three-game sweep at Yankee Stadium in more than 12 years with a 5-2 victory over the slumping New York Yankees.

“I think I made the adjustment,” Gallardo said after allowing two runs on four hits and one walk. “I was able to get them up and in to the left-handed hitters and just get some weak contact whenever I needed to. Other than that one to McCann, I tried to go in and kind of backed up (the hitters). Mistakes like that, good hitters are going to find a way to make contact.”

Gallardo (4-6) did not make many mistakes after struggling with his location on singles to third baseman Chase Headley, designated hitter Alex Rodriguez and McCann. He allowed one hit after the first, retiring 15 of the final 17 hitters he faced and getting eight outs on the ground, including a double play off the bat of center fielder Chris Young in the fourth when it was still a one-run game.

“He was able to run the cutter in on the left-handers, which allowed him to expand away with his secondary stuff,” Texas manager Jeff Banister said. “After the first, it felt like the cutter played well for him. He was able to then use the four-seam fastball, get it in play where he wanted to. That made the breaking ball and the changeup play up for him.”

Said New York manager Joe Girardi: “Gallardo started locating his cutter, which is his big pitch and it seemed like he started getting in on our lefties. He threw some curveballs early in the count to kind of get our guys off-balance, but his location got a lot better.”

The Rangers completed their first sweep over the Yankees in New York since May 16-18, 2003. That series ended with John Thomson striking out nine in a three-hitter. While Gallardo was not as dominant, he was good enough for Texas, which scored 30 runs in the series.

“It’s big,” Gallardo said. “This road trip (to Boston, New York and Cleveland) is a big road trip. We’re facing some tough teams, and to be able to come out and play the way we’re playing this road trip, I think it shows the kind of talent in this clubhouse and the hard work that guys have put into it.”

Texas (21-23) is 5-1 on the trip with a five-game winning streak heading into a three-game series with the Indians.

Gallardo did not get the support that Colby Lewis and Nick Martinez did in the Rangers’ Friday and Saturday wins (10-9 and 15-4, respectively), but he received enough runs.

Designated hitter Prince Fielder had his second consecutive three-hit game, including an RBI double in the first off Yankees left-hander Chris Capuano (0-2) and a run-scoring single in the seventh when Texas added two insurance runs. Fielder nearly hit his fourth home run of the series and finished the weekend with nine RBIs, the most by a visitor at the current Yankee Stadium.

“To sweep these guys, it’s an incredible feat for these guys,” Banister said. “That’s the confidence in which they’re playing with.”

Second baseman Adam Rosales hit the go-ahead two-run home run in the second on a 2-2 changeup, just clearing the left field wall. Right fielder Shin-Soo Choo added a run-scoring double in the seventh.

After the Rangers took a 5-2 lead, four Texas relievers combined on three scoreless innings. Sam Freeman escaped a jam created by Ross Ohlendorf in the eighth, and Shawn Tolleson struck out the side in the ninth for his third save.

While the Rangers won for the 11th time in their past 14 road games, the Yankees (22-22) dropped back to .500 with their sixth straight loss and 10th in 11 games. New York was swept in a series of at least three games for the fifth time at the current Yankee Stadium and is on its longest single-season losing streak since also dropping six straight May 11-16, 2011.

“It’s been a lot of different things during this stretch,” Girardi said. “It’s been defense at times. It’s been pitching at times. We need to play better.”

Capuano allowed three runs (two earned) and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings.

NOTES: New York C Brian McCann left the game in the eighth with a cramp in the bottom of his right foot that moved to his calf. ... The Yankees made three roster moves, purchasing the contract of LHP Jacob Lindgren from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, optioning RHP Branden Pinder to Triple-A and transferring INF Brendan Ryan to the 60-day disabled list. ... The Yankees held a pregame ceremony honoring OF Bernie Williams, retiring his No. 51 and giving him a plaque in Monument Park. ... New York RF Carlos Beltran was held out of the lineup due to flu-like symptoms. ... OF Josh Hamilton will make his return to the Rangers on Monday in Cleveland, and manager Jeff Banister said he likely will bat second or fifth. ... Texas LHP Matt Harrison, who is recovering from spinal fusion surgery, will make another extended spring training start Thursday and could start a rehab assignment if that goes well. ... The Rangers signed RHP Jared Burton to a minor league contract, and he will report to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday.