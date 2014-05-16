Preview: Rays at Angels

Mike Trout needed some type of spark to snap out of a monthlong slump and he couldn’t have asked for a better one than his game-winning, three-run homer Thursday. Trout looks to build off those heroics when his Los Angeles Angels host the Tampa Bay Rays in the second of a four-game series Friday night. Trout was 7-for-50 this month before belting his ninth-inning homer as the Angels won for the sixth time in seven games and thwarted Tampa Bay’s chance at a third straight victory.

Rays manager Joe Maddon said closer Grant Balfour would be back in his role Friday despite being pulled when he walked two and allowed a hit before Trout’s blast off Brad Boxberger. Erik Bedard gave Tampa Bay its third straight strong outing from a starting pitcher and Chris Archer will try to make it four when he opposes veteran Jered Weaver. The Rays need more from Evan Longoria, who is 1-for-11 with five strikeouts on the road trip.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET; Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Chris Archer (2-2, 5.16 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jered Weaver (4-2, 3.22)

Archer has struggled in his last four starts since moving to the No. 2 spot in the rotation with Alex Cobb and Matt Moore injured, allowing 16 runs in 20 2/3 innings. The 25-year-old gave up four runs over five frames in a loss to Cleveland in his last outing. Trout is 4-for-6 in his career against Archer, who is 1-1 in two starts while yielding six runs in 10 2/3 innings versus the Angels.

Weaver got off to a slow start in his first three outings, but has limited opponents to two or fewer runs in the last five while going 4-0. The three-time All Star, who gave up 13 runs combined in his first three outings, has permitted 42 hits in 50 1/3 frames overall. Wil Myers homered in two of his three at-bats against Weaver, who is 4-3 with a 3.92 ERA in nine lifetime starts versus Tampa Bay.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rays SS Yunel Escobar has seven errors this season, matching his 2013 total.

2. Los Angeles OF Collin Cowgill has reached base safely in 22 of 23 starts after going 2-for-5 in the series opener.

3. Tampa Bay 1B James Loney took over the team lead in RBIs with 24 after recording two Thursday.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, Angels 2