Preview: Rays at Angels

The Tampa Bay Rays’ patchwork starting rotation has turned things around the last four games, allowing an earned run in only one of its last 35 innings. Cesar Ramos looks to keep that going when he takes the mound in the third contest of a four-game series against the host Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. The Rays got off the mat after giving up four runs in the ninth inning of a demoralizing 6-5 loss Thursday to even the series with a 3-0 victory – their second shutout in three contests.

Ramos allowed nine runs (five earned) in his last outing, but fellow starters David Price, Jake Odorizzi, Erik Bedard and Chris Archer have yielded a total of one earned run since. C.J. Wilson gets the call for the Angels, who have won six of their last eight games. Mike Trout drew three walks Friday after his walk-off homer in the series opener while Albert Pujols has been held to one blast over his last 19 games for Los Angeles.

TV: 9:05 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays LH Cesar Ramos (1-2, 3.71 ERA) vs. Angels LH C.J. Wilson (4-3, 3.69)

Ramos put up career highs with 6 2/3 innings and 114 pitches in his last start but surrendered 11 hits in a 12-5 loss at Seattle. The Los Angeles native had allowed only four runs in his previous four turns that encompassed 20 1/3 frames while earning just one victory. Ramos has given up three runs over 2 2/3 innings in five career relief appearances against the Angels.

Wilson won four of five decisions before going 0-1 in his last two starts, yielding eight runs in 14 combined innings against Toronto and the New York Yankees. The 33-year-old veteran has recorded 54 strikeouts and 19 walks in 53 2/3 frames while giving up 44 hits. Sean Rodriguez is 6-for-18 with a homer against Wilson, who is 4-2 with a 3.41 ERA in 21 appearances (eight starts) versus Tampa Bay.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay CF Desmond Jennings was placed on the bereavement list after Friday’s game and OF Kevin Kiermaier was recalled to take his place on the roster.

2. Los Angeles OF Kole Calhoun (ankle) began his rehabilitation assignment and 3B David Freese (fractured finger) is expected to join him Saturday.

3. Rays C Ryan Hanigan left Friday’s game with a cramp in his left hamstring and will be re-evaluated Saturday morning.

PREDICTION: Angels 7, Rays 3