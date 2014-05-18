Preview: Rays at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels are starting to become the team they expected to be last season, recording seven victories in their last nine contests. The Angels try to win their third consecutive series when they host the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday after taking two of the first three games of the set. Tampa Bay, which dropped a 6-0 decision Saturday, sends ace David Price to the mound in an attempt to finish their seven-game Western road trip with a winning record.

Los Angeles is warming up while Mike Trout continues to struggle with the bat (8-for-54 in May) and David Freese is on the disabled list. The Rays are trying to stay afloat despite several injuries, and they are not expected to have Desmond Jennings (bereavement list) on Sunday. Price looks to give Tampa Bay its fifth quality start on the road trip and should get help from Matt Joyce (.302, 19 RBIs against right-handers).

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays LH David Price (4-3, 4.02 ERA) vs. Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (1-1, 3.86)

Price threw his second complete game of the season last time out, holding Seattle to one run in winning for the first time in four starts. The 2012 American League Cy Young Award winner has struck out 70 and walked only six over 62 2/3 innings, allowing 67 hits. Chris Iannetta is 3-for-12 with a homer against Price, who is 4-3 with a 3.57 ERA in nine career outings versus Los Angeles.

Shoemaker makes his second start after yielding two runs in five innings on Tuesday to beat Philadelphia. The 27-year-old Michigan native, who has spent eight seasons in the minors, gave up three runs in three relief appearances (6 2/3 frames) before moving into the rotation. Shoemaker made one appearance last season, tossing five scoreless innings against Seattle without receiving a decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay SS Yunel Escobar is batting .377 at Angel Stadium in his career and is 5-for-10 in the series.

2. Los Angeles OF Collin Cowgill has reached base safely in 24 of his 26 starts after going 2-for-4 with a walk Saturday.

3. Rays C Jose Molina is expected to get a second straight start with C Ryan Hanigan hampered by a strained hamstring.

PREDICTION: Rays 7, Angels 1