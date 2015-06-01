Preview: Rays at Angels

This week’s three-game series between the Los Angeles Angels and the visiting Tampa Bay Rays features plenty of big names, along with a rookie primed to join them on the national stage. Tampa Bay right fielder Steven Souza Jr. has helped the Rays move into a tie with the New York Yankees atop the American League East heading into Monday’s matchup against the Angels, who might have rediscovered their offense during a four-game sweep of Detroit over the weekend.

Souza was slowed by a sprained left wrist two weeks ago, but he’s bounced back nicely with three home runs over the last three games. The AL Rookie of the Year frontrunner has a team-leading 10 home runs and was 5-for-12 with five RBI over the weekend as the Rays took two of three at Baltimore. The Angels have moved a season-high three games over .500 with Albert Pujols serving as the team’s primary designated hitter. Pujols, who has homered in three of his last four games and finished May with a .271 average and 14 RBIs, strained his groin during Friday’s game and may not return to first base during the Tampa Bay series.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Alex Colome (3-1, 4.55 ERA) vs. Angels RH Garrett Richards (4-3, 3.12)

Colome recovered from a 38-pitch first inning last Tuesday and received a no-decision after holding Seattle to two runs over 5 1/3 innings. The 26-year-old has allowed two earned runs or fewer in nine of his 12 career starts. Colome, who is making his first career appearance against the Angels, owns a 22-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 29 2/3 innings this season.

Richards didn’t have much to celebrate on his 27th birthday last Wednesday as he yielded five runs (three earned) over 6 2/3 innings in a 5-4 loss to San Diego. Richards has allowed more than three earned runs just once in eight starts. The Oklahoma native, who is 2-1 with a 2.30 ERA in four home starts, owns a 1-1 mark and 5.40 ERA in two career outings against Tampa Bay.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rays are 16-8 at Angel Stadium since the start of the 2010 season.

2. Angels SS Erick Aybar returned to the lineup Sunday after missing two games with a hamstring injury.

3. Tampa Bay placed 2B-SS Tim Beckham on the 15-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Angels 4