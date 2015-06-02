Preview: Rays at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels are flaunting their power over the last six games and Albert Pujols is leading the way with five of their 14 homers in that span. Pujols and the Angels will be hard-pressed to extend their surge and a season high-matching five-game winning streak when they host right-hander Chris Archer and the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

Pujols belted a pair of homers while Mike Trout and David Freese each went deep in Monday’s 7-3 victory over the Rays in the series opener as the Angels improved to 9-2 in their last 11 home games. Archer limited opponents to one or fewer runs in seven of his 11 starts this season, including the last three, and opposes veteran left-hander C.J. Wilson. The Rays have lost seven of their last nine – scoring three or fewer runs seven times in that span. Rays center fielder and Monday’s leadoff batter Kevin Kiermaier is starting to warm up after a rough stretch with four hits in nine at-bats the last three contests.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Chris Archer (5-4, 2.12 ERA) vs. Angels LH C.J. Wilson (3-3, 3.18)

Archer limited Seattle to two hits over eight scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts last time out and was not involved in the decision in a 3-0 loss against Felix Hernandez. The 26-year-old is 2-0 while yielding four total runs over 26 1/3 innings in his past four outings and has 82 strikeouts in 68 frames overall this year. Trout and Pujols are 7-for-15 combined against Archer, who is 3-1 with a 3.63 ERA in four lifetime starts versus the Angels.

Wilson defeated Detroit in his last start, allowing one run on two hits in six innings, and has permitted two or fewer runs in seven of his 10 turns this season. The 34-year-old Loyola Marymount product, who has lost just once in seven starts, walked a season-high five last Thursday while striking out seven. Evan Longoria is 5-for-24 with two homers and six walks versus Wilson, who is 5-3 with a 3.67 ERA in 23 career appearances (10 starts) against Tampa Bay.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pujols has 1,117 career extra-base hits and needs one to break the tie with Ted Williams and Jimmie Foxx for 16th on the all-time list.

2. Longoria, who is from Downey, Calif., is 32-for-94 with six homers in 26 career games at Angel Stadium.

3. Freese is 9-for-21 during a six-game hitting streak and has nine homers already after belting 10 all of last season.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Angels 2