Preview: Rays at Angels

The Tampa Bay Rays attempt to record their third consecutive road victory when they visit the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday for the middle contest of their three-game series. Tampa Bay had dropped three of four away from home before rolling to an 8-1 victory over the New York Yankees on April 24 and made it two straight with Friday’s 5-2 triumph in which Corey Dickerson highlighted a four-run first inning with a three-run homer.

Steve Pearce is 5-for-12 over his last three games and has hit safely in all but four of his 16 contests this season. Los Angeles has lost five of its last seven contests after having its three-game winning streak at home snapped. Mike Trout has gone hitless in only two of his last 15 games, recording six multi-hit performances in that span. The former American League Most Valuable Player drove in a run Friday for the fifth consecutive game, registering 10 RBIs during the streak.

TV: 9:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (0-1, 3.12 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jered Weaver (3-1, 5.40)

Odorizzi remains in search of his first victory of the season despite having allowed fewer than two earned runs in four of his six starts. The 26-year-old native of Illinois worked seven strong innings against Toronto on Sunday but settled for a no-decision after giving up one run and two hits with six strikeouts. Odorizzi has yet to defeat Los Angeles, going 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in two career outings.

Weaver looks to rebound from a disastrous start at Milwaukee on Monday in which he was tagged for seven runs and 11 hits over five innings. The 33-year-old Californian has been hit or miss this season, allowing one run in two outings and four or more in his other three. Weaver is 5-5 with a 3.81 ERA in 12 career starts against Tampa Bay.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Angels placed RHP Garrett Richards (elbow), who likely needs Tommy John surgery, on the 15-day disabled list and recalled RHP Javy Guerra from Triple-A Salt Lake while transferring LHP Andrew Heaney (elbow) to the 60-day DL.

2. Tampa Bay will recall RHP Matt Andriese from Triple-A Durham to start Sunday’s series finale.

3. Los Angeles’ Daniel Nava (knee) was activated from the DL and went 1-for-4 while fellow OF Rafael Ortega was optioned to Salt Lake.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Angels 4