Preview: Rays at Angels

The Tampa Bay Rays vie for their first series sweep of the season when they visit the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday for the finale of their three-game set. Tampa Bay extended its road winning streak to four games and overall run to three contests as it rallied for two runs in the sixth inning and two in the ninth Saturday to post a 4-2 triumph.

Logan Forsythe’s tiebreaking two-run single in the victory gave him back-to-back multi-hit performances and five in his last nine contests. Los Angeles has dropped six of its last eight games but looks to avoid being swept for the second time this season after losing three straight at Minnesota from April 15-17. Mike Trout had his five-game RBI streak halted Saturday but has registered seven multi-hit performances in his last 16 contests. Trout (two) and C.J. Cron combined for five of the Angels’ seven hits Saturday, with the latter recording his third three-hit effort of the year and second in six games.

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Matt Andriese (2015: 3-5, 4.11 ERA) vs. Angels RH Nick Tropeano (1-1, 3.42)

Andriese will be recalled from Triple-A Durham to make a spot start as Matt Moore receives an extra day of rest. The 26-year-old Andriese posted a 1-2 record with one complete game and a 3.41 ERA in six outings with the Bulls prior to the promotion. The Californian, who recorded 44 strikeouts over 34 1/3 innings for Durham, surrendered 32 runs - 30 earned - and struck out 49 over 65 2/3 frames in 25 games (eight starts) with Tampa Bay last season - his first in the major leagues.

Tropeano look to bounce back from his worst outing of the year - a five-inning effort at Milwaukee on Tuesday in which he yielded five runs on five hits and as many walks en route to the loss. The 25-year-old New Yorker allowed a total of five runs in his first four turns this season but has yet to last six innings. Tropeano, who never has faced Tampa Bay, has given up four runs and struck out 11 over 10 2/3 frames in two home starts this campaign.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rays OF Brandon Guyer has been hit by a pitch a major league-leading nine times in 17 games this season.

2. Angels OF Daniel Nava has gone 1-for-8 in two games since returning from a knee injury.

3. Tampa Bay 1B Steve Pearce was rested Saturday after going 5-for-12 over his last three games.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Rays 3