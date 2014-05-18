Angels 6, Rays 2: Albert Pujols belted a pair of solo homers and Matt Shoemaker allowed one run over six-plus innings as Los Angeles defeated visiting Tampa Bay to take three of four in the series.

Pujols also singled and Grant Green recorded three hits and an RBI while Chris Iannetta collected a pair of singles for the Angels, who have won eight of their last 10 contests. Shoemaker (2-1) gave up two hits, walked three and struck out six to win his second consecutive start after three relief outings.

Kevin Kiermaier hit his first career homer – a two-run blast in the seventh off reliever Mike Morin -- and made a leaping catch on Erick Aybar in the second for the Rays, who finished their road trip 3-4. Tampa Bay starter David Price (4-4) yielded six runs (five earned) and 11 hits over 6 2/3 innings while striking out seven to suffer the loss.

Pujols drilled a 0-2 pitch from Price over the center-field wall with two outs in the first inning to open the scoring. Howie Kendrick doubled the lead with a run-scoring single to left in the third after Mike Trout and Pujols delivered two-out singles to get the rally started.

Green singled in a run in the fourth inning before Collin Cowgill was safe on a fielding error by third baseman Evan Longoria and two runners came home. Pujols, who was 0-for-7 against Price coming into the game, lined his second homer against the left-hander into the left-field seats in the seventh for his 12th of the season.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Pujols’ two homers gave him 504 in his career, tying Eddie Murray for 25th on the all-time list. … Rays 2B Cole Figueroa got his first major league start, going 0-for-3. … Tampa Bay returns home to start a three-game series with Oakland on Tuesday while the Angels host Houston on Monday to begin a three-game set.