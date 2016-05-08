Rays 4, Angels 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Logan Forsythe hit a two-run single in the top of the ninth inning to give the Tampa Bay Rays a 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night at Angel Stadium.

Forsythe and Steven Souza Jr. each contributed two hits, with Souza hitting his seventh home run of the season. Right-hander Erasmo Ramirez (6-1) picked up the win in relief, with Alex Colome registering his eighth save of the season.

The Rays used Forsythe’s run-scoring single to break a 2-2 tie against reliever Joe Smith (0-2).

Steven Souza Jr. began the ninth with a single to right field, then almost got picked off while trying to steal second base. But shortstop Andrelton Simmons, while forcing Souza back to first, made a throw that hit Souza in the right shoulder, allowing him to advance to second base.

Logan Morrison followed with a walk. Desmond Jennings’ bunt resulted in a fielder’s choice that eliminated Souza at third base. But Morrison moved to third when Kevin Kiermaier hit into a fielder’s choice and then Curt Casali walked to load the bases.

Forsythe ended the rally by lining his second single of the game into center field to bring Morrison and Kiermaier home.

The Angels had a chance to break the tie in the bottom of the seventh. C.J. Cron began with a sharply hit single to left, took second base on Johnny Giavotella’s sacrifice and moved to third with two outs on Ramirez’s wild pitch. But Yunel Escobar grounded out to end the inning.

Rays right-hander Jake Odorizzi conceded just one hit and one walk in the first four innings before the Angels took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth.

Cron singled up the middle to begin the inning, then Giavotella beat second baseman Logan Forsythe’s throw on a ground ball for another hit. Video replay confirmed first-base umpire Scott Barry’s call.

Geovany Soto sacrificed Cron and Giavotella into scoring position, and both came home when Andrelton Simmons lined a single to left field.

In the top of the fifth, right-hander Jered Weaver kept Tampa Bay scoreless by defusing a potential threat. Kiermaier began the inning by lining a single to right field, then stole second with nobody out and third with one out. However, Weaver struck Forsythe out and induced a popout from Brad Miller.

But the Rays tied the score in the top of the sixth. With one out, Cron fielded Corey Dickerson’s ground ball at first base but drew an error when he made a high throw that kept Weaver from getting the out at first base. Then Souza hit a 3-2 pitch into Tampa Bay’s bullpen in left field for his seventh home run this season.

Los Angeles put the potential lead run at second base with two outs in the bottom of the sixth. Mike Trout singled with one out and moved to second one out later on Odorizzi’s errant pickoff throw. But Odorizzi struck out Kole Calhoun on a rising 93 mph fastball to end the threat.

Weaver threw a season-high 103 pitches in six innings while amassing five strikeouts, issuing no walks and allowing just one earned run and six hits.

Odorizzi also worked six innings, during which he collected four strikeouts. The right-hander allowed two runs, five hits and a walk.

NOTES: Tampa Bay recalled RHP Matt Andriese from Triple-A Durham to start Sunday. LHP Matt Moore originally was scheduled to pitch but he received an extra day’s rest and will start Monday night in Seattle. Moore underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2014. ... Rays OF Brandon Guyer is on pace to break the major-league record for being hit by a pitch. Hughie Jennings of the 1896 Baltimore Orioles in the National League was hit 51 times. At Guyer’s current rate, he would be hit 54 times. ... Rays C Hank Conger grew up in nearby Huntington Beach and played for the Angels from 2010-14. When he was 12, Conger’s Huntington Beach Little League team came within one victory of reaching the program’s World Series. ... Los Angeles SS Andrelton Simmons ended the worst slump of his career with a single Friday night. Simmons had gone 0-for-21. ... Angels DH Albert Pujols needs one double to pass Rafael Palmeiro for 18th place in Major League Baseball history with 586.